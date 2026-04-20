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Home / World / Iran rejects second round of negotiation talks in Islamabad, cites 'excessive demands' and 'ceasefire breach' by US

Iran rejects second round of negotiation talks in Islamabad, cites 'excessive demands' and 'ceasefire breach' by US

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ANI
Updated At : 03:10 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], April 20 (ANI): Iran has rejected claims that it has agreed to participate in a second round of peace talks, which the United States said were scheduled for tomorrow, Al Jazeera reported.

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Al Jazeera reported, citing the IRNA news agency, which criticised what it described as "Washington's excessive demands, unrealistic expectations, constant shifts in stance, repeated contradictions, and the ongoing naval blockade, which it considers a breach of the ceasefire".

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"The published news about the second round of negotiations in Islamabad is not true", it said, adding that "The news published by the United States is their media game and part of the 'blame game' to pressure Iran."

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Meanwhile, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the evolving West Asia tensions on Sunday, according to an X post of Sharif.

He further stated that he shared insights from his recent engagements with leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Turkiye.

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Meanwhile, on the other hand, US Energy Secretary Chris Wright expressed optimism about the ongoing diplomatic efforts, saying the US "is not too far away from a deal", Al Jazeera reported.

"There are negotiations with the Iranians going on despite what you hear in the chatter in public. I think those are actually going well," Wright told Fox News Sunday.

He described US President Donald Trump as "a creative negotiator" who uses "pressure in different ways, uses uncertainty in different ways".

"I think we'll have a nice end of this conflict," Wright said, adding that restarting shipping "will take time but probably not too much time" once the Strait is reopened.

Earlier in the day, the US President Trump announced that American representatives, including Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, will travel to Pakistan to pursue ceasefire negotiations with Iran, even as he warned of severe consequences if Tehran fails to agree to a deal.

"We're giving diplomacy one last chance... if Iran does not sign this deal... it will be my Honor to do what has to be done," Trump said.

The developments come as the two-week ceasefire window is nearing its end on April 22. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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