Tehran [Iran], May 24 (ANI): Iran on Sunday rejected US President Donald Trump's claim that the Strait of Hormuz would return to its previous status under a proposed agreement, with Iran's semi-official Fars News Agency stating that Tehran would continue to maintain control.

Advertisement

According to the report, Iran has agreed only to allow the number of passing ships to return to pre-war levels, but this "in no way means a return to free passage" as it existed before the conflict.

Advertisement

Fars News Agency stated that the management of the Strait of Hormuz, including shipping routes, timing of passage and permits, would remain "exclusively under the authority of Iran."

Advertisement

Even as Trump had previously declared negotiations over Iran's nuclear program as one of the main and indispensable conditions for any agreement, no commitment has been made by Iran, and the nuclear file has not been discussed at all, the report stated.

Fars News Agency stated that American officials have acknowledged in multiple messages to Iran that Trump's tweets are primarily for promotional purposes and media consumption within the United States, and they have recommended that no attention be paid to these statements.

Advertisement

Trump has said the United States is engaged in discussions with leaders from several countries regarding efforts linked to peace and stability in the Gulf region, including issues concerning Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

"I am in the Oval Office at the White House where we just had a very good call with President Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, of The United Arab Emirates, Emir Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani, and Minister Ali al-Thawadi, of Qatar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, of Pakistan, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, of Turkiye, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, of Egypt, King Abdullah II, of Jordan, and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, of Bahrain, concerning the Islamic Republic of Iran, and all things related to a Memorandum of Understanding pertaining to PEACE," he said in a post on Truth Social.

He further stated that an agreement had been "largely negotiated," subject to finalisation between the United States, Iran and the countries involved in the discussions.

🚨 "An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed..." - President Donald J. Trump pic.twitter.com/Z49bOkkUoh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 23, 2026

"An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalization between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries, as listed. Separately, I had a call with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu, of Israel, which, likewise, went very well. Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly. In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)