Iran says it dismantled 'terrorist cell' in Golestan province; Arrests two suspects: Iranian Media

Tehran [Iran], March 28 (ANI): Iran said on Saturday that its security forces dismantled a "terrorist cell" in the northern Golestan province and arrested two suspects accused of plotting an armed attack, according to Iranian media, Tasnim News Agency.

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According to Tasnim, officials said intelligence units identified the group through surveillance and public reports, alleging links to the United States and Israel. The suspects were detained before carrying out an operation targeting security forces.

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Authotrities according to the news agency, added that a raid on a hideout in Gorgan led to the seizure of four Colt rifles and 43 rounds of ammunition.

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Meanwhile, in Israel, four drones crossed into the country's territory from Lebanon on Saturday morning, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Israeli Air Defence (IAF) intercepted three of the drones, while a fourth remained airborne over the Hafia Bay area, with security forces continuing efforts to neutralise it, the Jerusalem Post reported.

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No injuries or damage were reported as authorities monitored the situation, the Israeli news platform reported.

Meanwhile, Bahrain's Interior Ministry issued a public safety alert on X after warning sirens were activated.

In a post on X, the ministry said, " The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place . — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) March 28, 2026

Earlier, a missile was launched on Saturday morning from Yemen towards Israel, making the attack the first by the Houthis since "Operation Roaring Lion" began a month ago, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

According to the Jerusalem Post, citing the military, air defence systems were activated to intercept the threat, as sirens sounded across Beersheba and surrounding communities in the Negev.

According to the news report, there are no immediate reports of casualties or direct impacts.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has claimed the targeting of six tactical vessels operated by the US military in the Persian Gulf waters. The IRGC claimed that a large number of American forces had been killed in the process.

"In continuation of the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4, the IRGC naval units conducted a hybrid operation against US and Israeli terrorists deployed in al-Shoyoukh port as well as Dubai's coasts and port, hitting downhearted American troops and their tactical hardware precisely," the public relations department of the IRGC said in a statement.

The developments come amid heightened tensions across West Asia. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)