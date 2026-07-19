Iran says missile attack targets outskirts of Abadan, reports no casualties

Tehran [Iran], July 19 (ANI): Iranian authorities said an area on the outskirts of Abadan in Khuzestan province was hit in a missile attack on Sunday, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB.

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Valiullah Hayati, Deputy Security and Police Officer of the Khuzestan Governorate, said, "A few minutes ago, an area outside the city limits and on the outskirts of Abadan was attacked with missiles by the terrorist enemy of America."

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He said the attack "did not result in any casualties."Hayati added that further information would be announced later.

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The allegations of strikes come as Iran on Sunday claimed that the "terrorist and criminal regime" of the US has attacked the under-construction Darkhovin nuclear power plant in Khuzestan province, according to the state broadcaster IRIB.

In a statement carried out by IRIB, the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) alleged that the strike took place at around 3:39 am (local time) on Sunday.

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"The terrorist and criminal regime of the US, which has no nature other than bullying and lawlessness, in an aggressive and brutal act contrary to international law, attacked the Darkhoin power plant site under construction - one of the symbols of the dignity and scientific self-sufficiency of the Iranian nation - with a number of projectiles," AEOI said.

The strike comes as US President Donald Trump said that he "couldn't care less" about Iran's decision to stop abiding by the US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU), reiterating that Washington's priority remains preventing Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, Al Jazeera reported.

Speaking in a brief phone interview with US cable network NewsNation, Trump was asked about Tehran's announcement that it would no longer adhere to the interim agreement signed with the United States last month.

"I couldn't care less," Trump said.

He added that the war's primary objective is "never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon."

The MoU was signed between Washington and Tehran in mid-June to end the war launched by the US and Israel in February.

The latest exchange of deadly strikes began amid disagreements over the management of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to the latest updates, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps says it has intercepted and destroyed a US MQ-9 drone in Ahvaz, a city in the Khuzestan region that borders Iraq, state-run Press TV reported.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei called the United States "Great Satan" and said it was no longer capable of maintaining a "trouble-free, domineering presence" across West Asia.

In a written communication addressed to the citizens of Iraq on Sunday, Khamenei, who was selected in March to succeed his father, Ali Khamenei, following his killing on February 28 in the US-Israel strikes, stated, "The Great Satan--the criminal US--has now realised that the continuation of its trouble-free, domineering presence in the region is nothing but a naive fantasy."

Pointing to the large crowds of mourners who gathered across Iran and Iraq for the funeral of his father, Khamenei remarked that the events had "opened a new chapter of awakening and active engagement to alter the equations that had been designed by the Arrogant Powers."

He further remarked, "Undoubtedly, the leaders of Global Arrogance witnessed the magnificent scenes of this massive gathering in Iraq with trepidation, seeing how the vast resources they've invested to undermine relations between the two nations have proved entirely futile and ineffective."

The development comes amid a sharp escalation in regional hostilities, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) carrying out a series of military operations targeting Iranian assets. The strikes mark an "eighth consecutive night" of kinetic actions against Tehran-backed facilities in the region. The attack came in the follow-up of an announcement that the two US military personnel were killed in Jordan and another was missing following an Iranian strike. (ANI)

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