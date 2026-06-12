Iran says no final decision on any deal with US, calls reports "mere speculation"

Tehran [Iran], June 12 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said reports of a finalised agreement with the United States were "merely speculation" and that Tehran has not yet made a final decision on any deal, CNN reported, citing Iran's state-run news agency IRNA.

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He added that Qatar and Pakistan were "active as mediators", but noted that "US actions are affecting the diplomatic process".

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"From the beginning, the status of the negotiations was clear to us, and a large portion of the text had already been finalised. However, the Americans kept changing their positions," Baghaei said, as reported by IRNA and cited by CNN.

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He stressed that Iran had "proven that it does not compromise on what it has defined as its red lines" and confirmed, "So far, Iran has not reached a final decision regarding any agreement."

Baghaei also warned that the situation in the Strait of Hormuz had become "less secure because of US actions".

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This comes after US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) announced that a "great settlement" has been made that could end the conflict with Iran, saying the deal was close to being finalised. He said that the Strait of Hormuz will officially open as soon as the "great" Iran settlement is signed.

He added that the Strait of Hormuz would officially reopen once the Iran deal was signed, possibly this weekend in Europe, with Vice President JD Vance attending on his behalf.

Speaking in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We just made a great settlement of the war with Iran, and we're going to be subject to finalisation of documents. We should get done over the next few days. We'll probably have a signing, maybe in Europe. When oil comes down, everything else comes down."

"Most importantly, we have a deal that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, which was the whole purpose of what we had to go through to get this. We have a signing soon, and oh, the documents are in pretty final shape...that should be done pretty quickly," he said. (ANI)

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