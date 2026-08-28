Iran security chief Rezaei says Tehran will "send Netanyahu to hell"; warns of severe confrontation

Tehran [Iran], August 28 (ANI): Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Major General Mohsen Rezaei, has warned of a severe confrontation with the United States if the blockade continues, while saying any renewed conflict with Israel would mark a different phase of the confrontation.

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In an interview with Al-Manar, as reported by Iranian news agency IRIB, Rezaei said that Tehran would "send Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, to hell" and claimed that the Israeli Prime Minister's actions had brought the "end of the Zionist regime's existence near".

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"We will send Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of the Zionist regime, to hell," Rezaei said, according to IRIB.

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Rezaei also alleged that Netanyahu had spread false information about an Iranian plot to assassinate US President Donald Trump's son, claiming that the reports had panicked Trump and disrupted his decision-making.

"Netanyahu has panicked Trump and disrupted his decision-making by spreading false news about an 'Iranian plot to assassinate Trump. Fearing this news, Trump moved around like a food truck worker," he added.

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On the situation in Israel's conflict with Lebanon, Rezaei said Dahiyeh and Beirut were "our red lines" and warned that any future conflict would be different from previous wars.

"We are monitoring the situation with full seriousness. Israel will be forced to withdraw from the occupied territories in Lebanon. If the conflict resumes, we are preparing ourselves for a new phase; any future war will be different from the previous ones," Rezaei added.

Rezaei also said the US shift towards economic pressure demonstrated the "futility of military strikes", warning that Iran would respond to any escalation by targeting US economic interests in the region.

"The US shift to economic pressure demonstrated the futility of military strikes, and we will respond to any escalation of economic tension with countermeasures that target US economic interests in the region," he said.

On Iran's oil exports, Rezaei claimed that Tehran had exported between 70 million and 80 million barrels of oil during the ceasefire period.

"Continuing the siege means a severe confrontation with the American enemy. We exported 80 million barrels of oil during the ceasefire period. If the blockade continues, we will target American economic interests 100 per cent, with intensity and force," Rezaei added. During the ceasefire, we broke the naval blockade and managed to export about 70 to 80 million barrels of oil," he claimed.

Earlier on August 24, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised US President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent over the latest sanctions against Iran, saying they "justly exact a steep price" from Tehran and those supporting its actions.

In a post on X, Netanyahu said, "Congratulations President @realDonaldTrump and Secretary @SecScottBessent on the latest sanctions against the Iranian regime. You justly exact a steep price from that cruel dictatorship and from those who assist its continued aggression," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu's remarks came after the United States on August 24 announced a new wave of sanctions targeting nearly 60 entities, individuals and vessels over their alleged links to Iran's military activities, procurement networks and petroleum and petrochemical trade, under "Operation Economic Outcast."

The interview of Iran's security chief comes as Washington said that there are currently no negotiations between the United States and Iran.

Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News on Thursday that, "No negotiations are happening right now, and this will continue until the president feels that maybe they come to the table in a meaningful way. We have not seen that yet."

Leavitt said that the US was focused on economic pressure against Iran under what the White House has termed "Operation Economic Outcast", while President Donald Trump continued to retain "all options" on the table.

"We've had Operation Epic Fury to destroy their military. Now we have Operation Economic Outcast to destroy their economy," Leavitt said.

Earlier on Wednesday, United States President Donald Trump said he has no fixed timeline for Iran to return to the negotiating table to end the conflict with Washington, telling Al Jazeera that he is "not in a hurry" for talks to resume.

"I have no time schedule, none. I'm not in a hurry. I have no time schedule at all," Trump told Al Jazeera when asked how much time he was giving Iran to return to negotiations.

Trump said the US was "winning very big" and pointed to economic difficulties in Iran as he explained his position.

"We are winning very big. They've got massive inflation, their economy is falling apart, they're treating their people very badly, they are killing many, many protesters. I have no time schedule; whatever it takes," he said.

Asked whether economic measures were more effective than military strikes, Trump said, "I think they are both effective."(ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)