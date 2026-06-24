Iran Security Council official Nezamipour meets PM Modi after BRICS NSA meeting

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ghadir Nezamipour, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Wednesday following the conclusion of the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting, chaired by National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, on Tuesday.

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In a post on X on Wednesday, the Iranian Embassy in India said, "His Excellency Dr. Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on Tuesday evening in New Delhi, following the conclusion of the Meeting of Heads of Security Agencies and National Security Advisers of the #BRICS member states."

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His Excellency Dr. Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India, on Tuesday evening in New Delhi following the conclusion of the Meeting of Heads of Security… pic.twitter.com/yJkt8Vy5uy — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) June 23, 2026

Nezamipour had earlier met with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

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Meanwhile, on Tuesday, tensions between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) reached a boiling point during the 16th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers in New Delhi on Tuesday as Iranian officials formally accused the UAE of direct involvement in military strikes against the Islamic Republic during the operation by the US and Israel.

In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India stated that Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, launched a scathing rebuttal against the Emirati delegation during the high-level security forum.

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It said that Nezamipour, addressing the gathering, rejected allegations previously levelled against Tehran by the UAE representative, pivoting instead to a direct confrontation regarding the ongoing regional conflict.

"Dr. Ghadir Nezamipour, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, speaking at the 16th Meeting of Heads of Security Agencies and National Security Advisers of the #BRICS countries in New Delhi, rejected the allegations made against the Islamic Republic of Iran by the representative of the United Arab Emirates," the Embassy said.

Nezamipour, while accusing the US and Israel of initiating the recent crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, crucially expanded the scope of his criticism to include the UAE. He asserted that the UAE not only permitted its territory to be used as a staging ground for attacks but also actively participated in operations that targeted Iranian infrastructure.

"The entire world witnessed that the United States and the Zionist regime were the initiators of the aggression and the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz. Part of these attacks were launched from bases located on the territory of the United Arab Emirates. Nevertheless, instead of condemning these hostile actions, the UAE directly participated in the aggression and allowed its territory to be used as a platform for attacks against Iran's civilian infrastructure, schools, and hospitals," the post read.

In a direct appeal to the UAE delegation, Nezamipour urged a shift in policy, warning against the pitfalls of "propaganda and adventurism."

The remarks after the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks as part of the MoU aimed at ending the hostilities in West Asia between the US and Iran, with both sides agreeing to establish a High-Level Committee and a roadmap towards a final agreement within 60 days. (ANI)

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