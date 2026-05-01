Iran seeks 'just order that negates hegemony'; Hormuz 'cannot be source of insecurity': Bagheri in Moscow

Moscow [Russia], May 29 (ANI): Iran on Thursday said it is working towards building a global order that rejects "hegemony and domination", referring to the US action against the Islamic Republic, stressing that the Strait of Hormuz cannot be allowed to become a source of insecurity for the country.

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These remarks were carried by the Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

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The statement was made by Ali Bagheri, Deputy Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, during the 1st International Security Forum and the 14th International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters in Moscow.

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Bagheri said Iran's strategic outlook is based on the principles of "unity, independence, and resistance", adding that Tehran seeks to establish a "just order" in global affairs.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, following the doctrine of the martyr Imam Khamenei and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasises the three principles of unity, independence, and resistance and seeks to create a just order that negates hegemony and domination and strengthens trust and cooperation," he said, as quoted by IRIB.

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He further said that powers which have previously used the strategic waterway against Iran's interests must be held accountable.

On the Strait of Hormuz, Bagheri said it "cannot be a source of insecurity for the Islamic Republic of Iran," underscoring Tehran's position on safeguarding its maritime and strategic interests.

He also expressed Iran's readiness to engage in constructive dialogue and long-term cooperation with regional countries to build what he described as a more balanced and stable regional order.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to engage in constructive dialogue and sustainable cooperation with all responsible countries in the region on the path to creating such an order," he said, as quoted by IRIB.

The 1st International Security Forum, along with the 14th International Meeting of High-Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, is taking place from May 26 to May 29 in Moscow.

According to an official release, over 140 delegations from foreign states and international organisations participated in the forum.

The event brought together Secretaries of Security Councils, National Security Advisors to heads of state, directors of law enforcement agencies and special services, as well as secretaries of international organisations. (ANI)

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