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Home / World / Iran seeks "restitution of loses" after Ukraine assures strike on vessel in Caspian Sea was "unintentional"

Iran seeks "restitution of loses" after Ukraine assures strike on vessel in Caspian Sea was "unintentional"

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ANI
Updated At : 01:43 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], July 29 (ANI): Iran has sought restoration of losses from Kyiv while assuring no escalation after Ukraine clarified that the strike on Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which claimed the life of one, was "unintentional."

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In a post on X on Tuesday, Iranian Foriegn Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stated that he was assured by his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha that Ukraine "seeks no escalation."

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Araghchi said that he conveyed Iran's clear stance against an attack on its citizens to Ukraine.

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"Was assured by Ukrainian FM @andrii_sybiha that the attack on an Iranian ship was unintentional and Ukraine seeks no escalation. Iran does not seek escalation either, but made clear any attack on our citizens or interests is unacceptable. There must be restitution for losses," he wrote.

Prior to Araghchi's remarks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that he held a direct, frank phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, warning Tehran to cease its military support for Moscow and stressing Kyiv's commitment to preventing further escalation.

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Addressing Tehran's concerns, Sybiha maintained that all defensive actions undertaken by Ukraine are strictly directed at countering ongoing Russian aggression.

"All of Ukraine's actions are aimed solely at defending our country from Russian aggression and never intended to target civilian vessels or people," Sybiha wrote on X, emphasising that Russia bears full responsibility for all provocations and casualties tied to the conflict.

During the call, the Ukrainian foreign minister pushed back against regional instability, urging Tehran to halt any backing for Russia's war effort.

"This war is illegal and it must end," Sybiha emphasised, adding that both European and Middle Eastern nations ultimately "deserve stability, security, and peace."

The diplomatic protest followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's post on X that Ukraine had carried out long-range strikes against military-related targets in Russia, including in the Caspian Sea. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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