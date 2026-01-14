DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Iran to hang anti-regime protester today; Trump warns of 'consequences' over violence

Iran to hang anti-regime protester today; Trump warns of 'consequences' over violence

26-year-old Erfan Soltani reportedly set to be hanged amid mass arrests and nationwide demonstrations entering their 17th day; US President says they are reviewing reports of killings and alleged executions

article_Author
ANI
Tehran/Washington, Updated At : 09:23 AM Jan 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Members of the Iranian police attend a pro-government rally in Tehran, Iran, January 12, 2026. ANI
Advertisement

Iran is set to witness more brutality as the administration has decided to execute its first protester on Wednesday amid mass arrests of anti-regime protesters, New York Post reported, citing human rights groups.

Advertisement

26-year-old Erfan Soltani is allegedly scheduled to be hanged to death after his arrest during the protests in Karaj last Thursday, the Iran Human Rights (IHR) and National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFD) NGO groups said.

Advertisement

The NUFD reported that the man's "only crime is calling for freedom for Iran."

Advertisement

NUFD is also calling for international support to stop Soltani's hanging. He is allegedly unable to seek legal advice to defend himself, as reported by New York Post. The protester is being charged with "waging war against God," a crime punishable by death in Iran.

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency report on Monday, at the end of the seventeenth day, a total of 614 protest gatherings had been recorded nationwide. These demonstrations took place in 187 cities and covered all 31 provinces of the country. The detention of 18,434 individuals has been confirmed.

Advertisement

The agency also said, the deaths of 2,403 protesters have been confirmed. Among those killed, 12 children (individuals under 18 years of age) have been recorded. 147 members of security forces and government supporters have been killed, including at least five civilian supporters of the government.

Meanwhile, amid the continuing protests, exiled crown prince Reza Pahlavi on Tuesday appealed to protesters and the country's armed forces, asserting that the world not only saw and heard the demonstrators' courage and voice but is also "taking action".

He urged citizens to sustain the movement against the Khamenei regime and warned that those responsible for violence would eventually be held accountable. In a video message shared on X, Pahlavi said the US President Donald Trump had responded to the protests, asserting that the voices of Iranians were being heard beyond the country's borders.

Addressing protesters directly, he said, "My compatriots, as I told you in my previous message, the world not only saw and heard your courage and voice but is taking action. By now, you have undoubtedly heard the message from the President of the United States. Help is on the way."

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that Iran was on his mind and that he is being apprised on the crackdown on protesters by the regime.

He warned Iran of "consequences" if it continues violent actions against its own citizens, saying Tehran "better behave".

Trump said that the United States would "review the situation" in regard of reports of killings and alleged executions during unrest in the country.

"We're going to look at the whole situation that's going on in Iran. Really bad stuff. But the Iran is on my mind when I see the kind of death that is happening over there. We're going to get some accurate numbers as to what's happening with regard to the killing," he said during his gaggle with Press at Joint Base Andrews.

On being asked if he wants to see democracy in Iran, Trump added that he would want to see a "little bit of freedom" for the Iranian people.

"Ideally, we would like to see it. We don't want to see people killed, and we want to see a little bit of freedom for these people. These people have been living in hell for a long time. I have friends who used to invest in Iran, and they did well with their investments. It was a great place. The people were great. Even the leadership was good. And now it is living in hell," he said.

When asked by a reporter about Iran's warning of retaliation in the event of US strikes, Trump responded, "Yeah, Iran said that the last time I blew them up with the nuclear capability, which they don't have any longer, so. they better behave."

When asked whether he had a message for Iran's leadership amid reports of violence against protesters, Trump said, "The message is they've got to show humanity. They've got a big problem, and I hope they're not going to be killing people. It would seem to me that they have been badly misbehaving, but that is not confirmed."

While responding to a question from CBS News reporter Emily Schrader during his tour of Ford Motor Company's historic River Rouge Complex in Michigan about reports of executions, Trump responded, "When they start killing thousands of people and now you're telling me about hanging (protesters), we'll see how that works out for them. It's not going to work out good."

Trump's remarks came amid heightened US messaging about the situation with Iran and a series of White House statements indicating that "many options" remain under review.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts