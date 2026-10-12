Iran signals readiness for dialogue with Saudi Arabia, Houthis to resolve conflict amid escalating attacks

Tehran [Iran], October 12 (ANI): Iran on Monday expressed its readiness to help resolve the conflict involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen through dialogue, warning that continued hostilities in the region are not in the interests of the Islamic world, as escalating attacks have raised security concerns across the Arabian Peninsula.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, speaking at a press briefing, said Tehran remained deeply concerned about the developments in the region and was willing to use its diplomatic efforts to facilitate dialogue between the parties.

Advertisement

"Our request is that this situation be truly resolved through dialogue and interaction. As I said, such a situation is definitely not in the best interest of the Islamic Ummah and our region," Baghaei said while responding to a question about the recent developments in Yemen.

Advertisement

Baghaei's remarks came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi held a telephone conversation with his Saudi counterpart amid the deteriorating situation in Yemen.

Responding to a question about the conversation, Baghaei said consultations between Iran and regional countries were ongoing, reiterating Tehran's willingness to assist in resolving the conflict through diplomatic engagement.

Advertisement

"Regarding the conversation that took place last night, I must say that the consultations between Iran and the countries of the region are continuous and ongoing. We are deeply concerned about the events that are taking place in the Arabian Peninsula. We have repeatedly announced our readiness to use our noble efforts to help the dialogue between the parties," he said.

Baghaei further warned that an escalation of hostilities could have wider regional consequences, arguing that continued fighting between the two Islamic countries would not serve the interests of the region.

"We believe that the continuation and escalation of tension will only lead to the exploitation of the Zionist regime in the region. In this regard, we do not at all like the continuation of fire and war between the two Islamic countries. Our region is already in enough tension due to the actions of the United States and the Zionist regime," the Iranian spokesperson added.

On the situation in Yemen, Baghaei said the conflict should have been resolved earlier through an agreement reached between Yemen and Saudi Arabia and noted that a roadmap had been agreed upon between the two sides and said Iran had supported the implementation of the agreed measures.

The Iranian statement comes amid escalating attacks in Saudi Arabia, including the October 10 attack on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which left hundreds injured and resulted in multiple fatalities.

The death toll from the airport attack rose to 13 after the Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed that an Indian national injured in the incident had died.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), in a statement issued on October 11, said the October 10 attack had resulted in 12 fatalities, including four Saudi citizens and residents of several nationalities, and left 309 others injured.

The incident followed earlier attacks targeting King Khalid International Airport and Abha International Airport on October 6 and 7, which GACA said had resulted in three deaths and 36 injuries.

Following the October 10 attack, airport operations were temporarily suspended while authorities assessed the damage and conducted safety inspections in coordination with relevant agencies.

Against this backdrop, Tehran has reiterated its readiness to support dialogue, with Baghaei maintaining that a diplomatic resolution to the Yemen issue is necessary to prevent further escalation and reduce tensions across the region. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)