Tehran [Iran], May 26 (ANI): Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent US 'self-defence strikes' on the Islamic Republic, as well as the maritime blockade on its ports, saying such actions expose Washington's "dishonesty and unreliability" even as diplomatic efforts continue to end the crisis in West Asia.

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In an official statement issued by Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and translated by the Embassy of Iran in India, the Islamic Republic stated that the US military has continued "unlawful and unjustifiable actions" since the announcement of a ceasefire on April 8, 2026, including the maritime blockage against Iranian ports and its commercial vessels and the "flagrant violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region".

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"The terrorist military of the United States, continuing its unlawful and unjustifiable actions since the announcement of the ceasefire on April 8, 2026, particularly through repeated acts of maritime piracy against Iranian commercial vessels, has, over the past 48 hours, committed a flagrant violation of the ceasefire in the Hormozgan region," the statement read.

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This comes after the US military carried out "self-defence strikes" targeting Iranian missile launch sites and boats near the Strait of Hormuz amid an ongoing ceasefire between the two countries, CNN reported, citing US Central Command (CENTCOM).

"US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," CENTCOM spokesman Timothy Hawkins told CNN in a statement when asked about reports of explosions near the strategic waterway.

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He said the targets included missile launch sites and Iranian boats attempting to deploy mines.

Iran further slammed the timing of the US actions, coinciding with ongoing diplomatic engagement to end the conflict in West Asia, further demonstrating what it called the "dishonesty and unreliability" of the United States.

"The perpetration of these aggressive actions, concurrent with the ongoing diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan, once again exposed the dishonesty and unreliability of the ruling establishment of the United States to the Iranian nation, the peoples of the region, and the international community," the statement said.

The Islamic Republic also accused Washington of hostile conduct and reiterated Iran's deep mistrust of the US, claiming such actions reinforce its long-standing assessment of American policy.

Strongly condemning the developments, Iran said the actions amounted to a violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter and the ceasefire agreement of April 8, 2026, holding the US fully responsible for the consequences arising from them.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns these aggressive actions, which constitute a clear violation of Article 2(4) of the Charter of the United Nations, as well as the ceasefire agreement dated April 8, 2026, and holds the American regime fully responsible for all consequences arising from these aggressive acts," it added.

Iran further warned that it would respond to any act of aggression and would not hesitate to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"Without any doubt, the Islamic Republic of Iran will leave no act of aggression unanswered and will show not the slightest hesitation in defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran," the statement added.

US and Iranian forces have previously exchanged fire during the ceasefire period. In early May, US forces had struck Iranian military facilities allegedly involved in "unprovoked" missile, drone and small boat attacks on American warships transiting the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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