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Home / World / Iran still has not learned its lesson: Israeli PM Netanyahu

Iran still has not learned its lesson: Israeli PM Netanyahu

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ANI
Updated At : 09:24 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Tel Aviv [Israel], October 21 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asserted that Tehran is actively advancing the development of nuclear weapons.

Addressing military personnel during an IDF cadets' graduation ceremony held at the Bahad 1 training facility in southern Israel, Netanyahu stated, “The Iranian regime still has not learned its lesson. Mojtaba Khamenei decided to follow in his father’s footsteps. He has taken off the safety, and Iran is once again trying to develop its weapons of death.”

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“Therefore, there is only one way to remove this threat once and for all, to topple the regime in Iran, and that is my directive to the IDF, the Mossad and the security agencies,” he added.

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Taking the podium during the same event, Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a firm caution directed at Iran and its proxies regarding potential hostile provocations targeting the upcoming electoral process.

“In recent days, we have identified attempts by our enemies, foremost among them Iran and its proxies, to carry out terror attacks that would affect the results of the elections in Israel,” Katz remarked.

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Furthermore, Katz noted that “the Iranian regime is at its weakest point ever, and we identify that this weakness could lead it to take the most extreme measures, including against the State of Israel.”

“Our message to the Iranian regime is clear, we are identifying your attempts, we are prepared to thwart them, and we are ready to strike you with full force,” he continued, emphasising, “If Iran attacks Israel, Iran will burn!”

Meanwhile, addressing the graduating officers, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir underscored that safeguarding the nation remains a collective obligation amid ongoing military initiatives aimed at incorporating personnel from the ultra-Orthodox sector into service.

“The mission of defending the State of Israel is shared by all of us and is greater than any disagreement. The IDF is the people’s army, and unity within it is essential to its strength,” Zamir stated. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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