DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Iran strengthens regional partnerships, maintains security vigilance, open to dialogue

Iran strengthens regional partnerships, maintains security vigilance, open to dialogue

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 03:10 PM Dec 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tehran [Iran], December 17 (ANI): Iran's government on Tuesday underscored its twin focus on economic diplomacy and national security, as government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani outlined recent foreign engagements, domestic economic priorities and Tehran's approach to regional challenges during a press conference in Shazand, located in the central province of Markazi.

Advertisement

Mohajerani highlighted President Masoud Pezeshkian's recent visits to Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan, describing them as significant steps in expanding Iran's regional cooperation. She said a total of 14 cooperation agreements were signed during the visits, covering key economic and trade-related sectors. Emphasising the administration's economic strategy, Mohajerani noted that the government strongly believes in the vital role of the private sector and is committed to creating an enabling environment for its growth, as reported by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

Advertisement

She expressed confidence that economic activities arising from these agreements would gain momentum, adding that the government is actively working to remove structural and administrative obstacles hindering private enterprises. According to her, supporting the expansion of private businesses across the region remains a priority as Iran seeks sustainable economic growth through regional partnerships.

Advertisement

Addressing regional security concerns, Mohajerani acknowledged the ongoing threat posed by hostile forces, including what she described as the Zionist regime, particularly in light of developments near Lebanon. She stressed that while Iran remains vigilant and maintains a high level of preparedness for various scenarios, such threats should not be allowed to disrupt the country's daily economic and social life.

She warned that adversaries aim to keep Iran in a constant state of tension to undermine social stability and economic progress. Reaffirming Tehran's diplomatic stance, Mohajerani said Iran remains ready for respectful and realistic negotiations with the United States, advocating dialogue that acknowledges Iran's strategic interests.

Advertisement

Her remarks reflected Iran's stated effort to balance active diplomacy with firm security preparedness amid ongoing regional uncertainties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts