Iran strikes US assets across Gulf, says Amazon data infrastructure in Bahrain, missile defence radar, F-15 aircraft in Jordan destroyed

Tehran [Iran], July 21 (ANI): Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its armed forces have stated that they have tagrteted multiple US-linked assets across the Gulf region, including what they described as the destruction of an American missile defence radar system and an F-15 aircraft inside a shelter in Jordan, as well as an attack on Amazon's central data infrastructure in Bahrain.

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The claims were made in a series of announcements issued by the IRGC and the Iranian Army and carried by Iran's state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

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The Iranian strikes came as retaliation after the United States launched another round of attacks against Iran.

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US Central Command (CENTCOM) earlier stated that American forces carried out new strikes on Iranian targets under directions from President Donald Trump.

"Today at 4 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began a new round of strikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief's direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM said in a post on X, before Iran's retaliation.

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In its announcement, the IRGC stated that its Aerospace Force, during the 24th wave of "Operation Nasr 2", targeted US radar and air defence capabilities in the region.

"The zealous fighters of the IRGC Aerospace Force, in the continuation of the 24th wave of Operation Nasr 2, destroyed a missile defence radar system and destroyed an F-15 aircraft inside the relevant shelter," the IRGC said, according to IRIB.

The IRGC further claimed that the operation was aimed at clearing the region of radar and defence systems to enable further missile and drone operations.

"This region is not a place for American aggressors. The child-killing American army must leave our region to prevent further casualties," the statement added.

In another announcement, the IRGC claimed that it had targeted the "central data infrastructure of the American company Amazon in Bahrain" with several cruise missiles.

"The IRGC's aerospace warriors, in response to the aggression and assault yesterday by the US army on the civilian facility under construction in Dar Khuyin, attacked and destroyed the central data infrastructure of the American company Amazon in Bahrain with several cruise missiles," the statement read.

In another announcement, the IRGC claimed that its forces had attacked a compound housing US military personnel in Jordan's Rukban region, alleging that several soldiers were killed.

"The IRGC's aerospace fighters attacked a compound where the American army forces were stationed in the Rukban region of Jordan, killing a number of them," the statement said, as carried by IRIB.

The IRGC also accused US officials of downplaying casualties and said further details of the operation would be released.

Separately, the Iranian Army claimed drone strikes on three US military bases in Kuwait under the 19th stage of "Operation Lightning".

According to IRIB, Iranian forces targeted the Arifjan base, Al-Adiri camp and Ahmad Al-Jaber airbase in Kuwait with drone attacks.

The Iranian Army described Arifjan as a major US ground forces deployment centre in Southwest Asia, while saying Al-Adiri and Ahmad Al-Jaber bases play roles in supporting US military aviation and surveillance operations in the region.

The Iranian Army also claimed that US radar and air defence systems in Kuwait were targeted, including an early warning radar, missile defence radar system, FPS-117 radar, Patriot defence system and satellite communication systems at the Ahmad Al-Jaber base.

The IRGC separately claimed that it had destroyed a long-range radar site, communications centre, satellite reception systems and missile defence radar belonging to US forces stationed in Kuwait.

It also claimed that an MQ-9 drone hangar at Ali Al-Salem in Kuwait base was hit, damaging or destroying several drones.

The Iranian Army further claimed that HIMARS missile systems belonging to US forces at the Arifjan base in Kuwait were targeted with surface-to-surface missiles during the 18th stage of "Operation Lightning".

These came amid escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran, with both sides carrying out military operations across the region.

The United States has said its strikes are aimed at reducing Iran's ability to attack commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran has described its operations as retaliatory measures against US attacks and military presence in the region. (ANI)

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