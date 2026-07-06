Tehran [Iran], July 6 (ANI): Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian on Sunday said that the demise of the former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei has taught people the importance of unity.

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In a post on X, Pezeshkian said, "The leadership of the martyr taught everyone that Iran's greatest asset is its people and their unity. Today, too, by acting upon the divine command "that you stand for Allah in twos and singly," with empathy, concord, and sincere service to the people, we will continue the path of Iran's honor, progress, and glory."

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https://x.com/drpezeshkian/status/2074030592287441318?s=20

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Mourners attending the funeral procession of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Monday carried banners and placards calling for the death of US President Donald Trump, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Images from the procession showed a banner reading "Kill Trump", with a bullet depicted running through the word "Trump". Other mourners carried placards featuring images of the US Vice President J D Vance, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu alongside the words, "There will be blood."

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According to Euronews, the funeral ceremony also featured inflammatory remarks from eulogist Mohammad Rasouli, who called for Trump's death while addressing mourners before prayers over Khamenei's body on Sunday.

"Why shouldn't we kill the one who killed my Imam and my Leader?" Rasouli said.

"It is a disgrace for us if we do not kill your killer," he added.

Euronews reported that posters and slogans supporting the killing of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were also visible around the ceremony.

During his address, Rasouli urged attendees to chant "death to America" and "death to Israel," and declared that "Trump's killing is our duty."

He was met with applause after asking the crowd, when he said, "Why is the most despicable man in the world still alive?" (ANI)

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