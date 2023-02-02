Iran suspends power supply to Pakistan

ANI

Islamabad, February 1

Power supply to Turbat, Panjgur and Gwadar districts of Pakistan’s Makran division has been badly affected after Iran suspended power supply to these areas, the Dawn reported.

Power supply to Turbat, Panjgur and Gwadar was badly affected. As per the news report, Iran supplies 100 Megawatt of electricity to the Makran division.

A spokesperson for the Quetta Electricity Supply Company (Qesco) on Monday said that Iran’s energy officials restored only 20MW of power for Makran after Pakistan officials contacted them for power restoration, as per the Dawn report.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Afzal Baloch said that Makran is receiving only 20 MW out of 100 MW of electricity for the past 24 hours.