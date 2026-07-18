DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Iran targets US bases, drone depot across Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain after 7th night of CENTCOM strikes

Iran targets US bases, drone depot across Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain after 7th night of CENTCOM strikes

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:53 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tehran [Iran], July 18 (ANI): Iran on Friday (local time) said that it has targeted US military facilities in Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain in a fresh wave of retaliatory attacks, hours after US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced its seventh consecutive night of strikes against Iranian targets.

Advertisement

The announcements of the strikes were made through statements carried by Iran's state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), citing the Iranian Army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Advertisement

According to the statement by the Iranian Army's Public Relations, the country's armed forces carried out the 14th phase of "Operation Lightning", launching drone strikes against multiple US military facilities in Kuwait and Jordan.

Advertisement

The statement said Iranian drones targeted an ammunition depot at Al-Udairi Camp, headquarters buildings and ammunition depots at Ali Al-Salem Air Base in Kuwait, as well as several communication bridges.

It described Al-Udairi Camp as a key logistics and force-support hub for US troops, while Ali Al-Salem Air Base was identified as one of the largest centres supporting and coordinating US air operations in the Gulf region.

Advertisement

The Iranian Army further claimed that fuel storage tanks at Al-Azraq Air Base in Jordan were struck in the same operation.

It described the base as a critical US military facility used for regional operations because of its strategic location and military infrastructure.

Separately, the IRGC, in its statement as its 25th announcement, claimed responsibility for the 17th wave of "Operation Nasr 2", saying it had targeted a US drone depot in Bahrain.

According to the IRGC, the operation destroyed an American unmanned aerial vehicle storage facility, setting fire to a large number of drones and stated that ballistic missiles and dozens of drones struck what it described as the "main artificial intelligence centre" in Bahrain.

The IRGC stated that the attacks were carried out in response to overnight US strikes that it claimed targeted bridges and caused civilian casualties in Iran.

The statement also warned that if the United States continued attacking Iran's transport infrastructure, Tehran would target what it described as major industrial, information technology and artificial intelligence assets linked to American companies across countries hosting US military bases.

It further asserted that countries hosting US military installations in the region were "complicit" in the attacks on Iran.

Iran's strikes come hours after US forces launched another round of military strikes against Iran, marking the seventh consecutive night of operations, as Washington said the campaign is aimed at further degrading Iran's military capabilities.

In a post on X, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, "CENTCOM launched a round of strikes against Iran at 3 p.m. ET today for the seventh consecutive night. The strikes are designed to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities at the Commander in Chief's direction."

The latest operation comes amid escalating hostilities between the United States and Iran following the collapse of the 14-point memorandum of understanding between the two sides, with both countries exchanging military strikes in recent days. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts