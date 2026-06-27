Iran targets US military positions in retaliation for American airstrikes

Tehran [Iran], June 27 (ANI): The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that it has targeted US military positions in the region in retaliation for American airstrikes against Iranian coastal areas, IRNA News Agency reported on Friday (local time).

Advertisement

Ebrahim Azizi, Member of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, meanwhile said that the US does not commit to ceasefire and the blame game does not work anymore.

Advertisement

In a post on X, he said, "The U.S. attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again. The failed U.S. President has shown he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire. This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The blame game does not work anymore."

Advertisement

The U.S. attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again. The failed U.S. President has shown he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire. This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The… — ابراهیم عزیزی (@Ebrahimazizi33) June 26, 2026

US Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, said that if Iran has disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone.

In a post on X, he said, "Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence."

Advertisement

pic.twitter.com/xKYY33Whyb Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence. https://t.co/VWnBS1PWaV — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 26, 2026 — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) June 26, 2026 Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio signed the trilateral framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. In a post on X, he said, "The U.S. is proud to be a part of today's historic trilateral framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. There is more work to be done, but we're taking meaningful steps toward a future of peace, prosperity, and mutual coexistence." The U.S. is proud to be a part of today's historic trilateral framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon. There is more work to be done, but we're taking meaningful steps toward a future of peace, prosperity, and mutual coexistence. pic.twitter.com/68IAWgjn4b — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) June 26, 2026 Ibrahim al-Fiqar, Official military Spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the operational command center that coordinates the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the regular Iranian army, said that Iran's response "to the US attack" this time will be unprecedented.

The American aggression came hours after the Zionist entity violated the ceasefire in southern Lebanon and Washington reneged on its commitments.