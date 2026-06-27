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Home / World / Iran targets US military positions in retaliation for American airstrikes

Iran targets US military positions in retaliation for American airstrikes

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ANI
Updated At : 07:03 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], June 27 (ANI): The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that it has targeted US military positions in the region in retaliation for American airstrikes against Iranian coastal areas, IRNA News Agency reported on Friday (local time).

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Ebrahim Azizi, Member of Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran, meanwhile said that the US does not commit to ceasefire and the blame game does not work anymore.

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In a post on X, he said, "The U.S. attacked Iran in the middle of negotiations once again. The failed U.S. President has shown he has no commitment to the principles of negotiation or a ceasefire. This reckless violation of the ceasefire will, as always, lead to retreat and regret on their part. The blame game does not work anymore."

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US Vice President JD Vance, meanwhile, said that if Iran has disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone.

In a post on X, he said, "Iran signed a ceasefire agreement. We have honored it. If they have disagreements about how the MOU is being applied, they can pick up the phone. But violence will be met with violence."

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