Iran to participate in the AI summit in Delhi, signals strengthening tech ties with India

By Ayushi Agarwal

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI): As India prepares to host one of the world's premier gatherings on artificial intelligence, the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi next week, Iran will also be represented. The country's participation will include the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Iranian Ambassador Mohammad Fathali told ANI on Friday.

Advertisement

Highlighting Iran's focus on technological advancement, Ambassador Fathali stated that the country views the development of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, as a national priority.

Advertisement

He emphasised that Iran welcomes expanded scientific and technological cooperation with friendly countries, particularly India, in the field of AI.

The participation of Iranian officials at the summit underscores a growing interest in cross-border collaborations in emerging technologies and reflects the strategic importance both nations place on AI as a driver of innovation and economic growth.

Advertisement

The AI Impact Summit, scheduled from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, will convene leaders, policymakers, and innovators from around the world to shape the future of AI.

The summit is expected to draw world leaders, top policymakers, industry executives and innovators from across the world, reflecting a broad international commitment to shaping the future of AI.

Among the high-profile dignitaries confirmed for the summit are Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and French President Emmanuel Macron. Both leaders are scheduled to visit India during the summit, underscoring the diplomatic and strategic significance of the event in global technology cooperation and bilateral ties. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)