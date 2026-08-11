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Home / World / "Iran ultimately forced the enemy to request negotiation": FM Araghchi on conflict with US

"Iran ultimately forced the enemy to request negotiation": FM Araghchi on conflict with US

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ANI
Updated At : 06:18 PM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], August 11 (ANI): Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Tuesday said that Iran had proved itself to the world as a 'tough and invincible power' during the recent war with the US and ultimately "forced the enemy to request negotiations," according to Iranian news agency ISNA.

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Speaking at the 'Cooperation and Synergy of Diplomacy and Health' meeting at the Iranian Ministry of Health on Tuesday, Araghchi said Iran's armed forces had made major sacrifices during the conflict with the US and Israel.

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"Our armed forces sacrificed their lives and defeated the world's largest apparent army. This is not a slogan at all; it is a reality that the whole world admits," Araghchi said, according to ISNA.

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He said the recent war had witnessed scenes of sacrifice and bravery across the country, with people continuing to perform their duties despite the conflict.

"No one thought that Iran could resist in this way against America and the cooperation of the Zionist regime [Israel], with the support of all Western countries and some other countries that we all know, and ultimately forced the enemy to request negotiations," he said.

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The Iranian Foreign Minister also said he had heard from officials of other countries that Iran had "created a miracle" and "surprised the whole world" through its resistance.

On diplomacy, Araghchi said Iran had demonstrated that it knew how to defend its rights, adding that officials had told him, "'You won the war, you won diplomacy'".

"In my opinion, we also won morality, honour, and dignity," Araghchi said, attributing the outcome to the sacrifice and resistance of the Iranian people, including medical staff who continued their work during the conflict.

The remarks come as Trump earlier on Monday (local time) asserted that the United States has "100 per cent control" over the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office, Trump said, "The only one that has control of the Strait of Hormuz right now is the United States Navy. We have a blockade that's been infallible. It's a steel wall. And we let people in that we want to let in, and those people come in, and they've been coming in, and they're going out. We do not let them go into Iran. They're not admitted into the Strait to go to Iran. We control the Strait of Hormuz 100%."

Speaking about the next steps with Iran, Trump said Tehran had sought reparations and money for damages caused by US actions, adding that Washington would also demand compensation from Iran.

"They asked for reparations, they asked for money for the damage that we've done. And I said, that's a good idea. Well, we're to ask for money for the damage they've done over a 50-year period. So if there are damages to be paid, I think Iran should pay those damages," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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