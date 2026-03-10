Iran ups heat on US with new attacks on Israel, Gulf nations

Iran launched new attacks on Tuesday at Israel and Gulf Arab countries as it kept up pressure on West Asia in a war started by Israel and the United States that has rattled world markets .

In Bahrain, authorities said an Iranian attack hit a residential building in the capital, Manama, killing a 29-year-old woman and wounding eight people. Saudi Arabia said it destroyed two drones over its oil-rich eastern region, and Kuwait’s National Guard said it shot down six drones.

In the UAE, firefighters battled a blaze in the industrial city of Ruwais — home to petrochemical plants — after an Iranian drone strike. No injuries were reported. Sirens also sounded in Jerusalem, and sounds of explosions could be heard in Tel Aviv as Israel’s defence systems worked to intercept barrages from Iran.

Along with firing missiles and drones at Israel and at American bases in the region, Iran has also been targeting energy infrastructure and traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital waterway for traded oil, sending oil prices soaring. The attacks appear aimed at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the US and Israel to end their strikes.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed the strikes on Iran would continue. “Our aim is to bring the Iranian people to cast off the yoke of tyranny, (but) ultimately it depends on them,” Netanyahu said.

China, Pak call for de-escalation

Pakistan and China called for de-escalation in West Asia and emphasised the need to pursue dialogue and diplomacy in accordance with the principles of the United Nations Charter to address differences. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, held a telephonic conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and exchanged views on the evolving regional situation and global developments, according to the Pakistani foreign office.