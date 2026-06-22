Iran, US establish communication line to safeguard shipping through Hormuz, say mediators

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 22 (ANI): Iran and the United States have established a direct communication line to "avoid incidents and miscommunication" in the Strait of Hormuz, mediators Qatar and Pakistan announced on Monday after the first round of high-level talks under a 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

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The joint statement issued after the Lake Lucerne Summit in Switzerland's Burgenstock stated that the talks were held in a "positive and constructive atmosphere" and produced "encouraging progress," including a roadmap aimed at securing a final agreement within 60 days.

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The statement read, "In addition, a communication line between the parties has been formed for the period mentioned in paragraph 5 of the MoU to avoid incidents and miscommunication with the aim of safe passage for commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz."

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The communication channel is tied to paragraph five of the memorandum, which states, "Upon the signing of this MoU, the Islamic Republic of Iran will make arrangements using its best efforts for the safe passage of commercial vessels with no charge, for 60 days only, from the Persian Gulf to the Sea of Oman and vice versa."

Under the provision, Iran has committed to facilitating the movement of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz without imposing transit fees during the 60-day negotiation period.

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The memorandum further states, "The traffic of commercial vessels will immediately start," signalling the immediate resumption of commercial maritime activity throughout the strategic waterway.

The provision also addresses navigational safety, noting that "considering the need for removing the technical and military obstacles, and demining by the Islamic Republic of Iran will be instated within 30 days." The measure requires Iran to address obstacles to navigation and begin operations within a month.

Looking beyond the temporary arrangement, the memorandum states, "The Islamic Republic of Iran will conduct dialogue with the Sultanate of Oman to define the future administration and maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz in discussion with other Persian Gulf littoral states in line with the applicable international law and the sovereign rights of coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz."

The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, a military source on Sunday told the Iranian media outlet Fars News Agency.

Fars News Agency's follow-ups from military sources indicated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and the IRGC Navy is not issuing any permits for vessel passage until further notice.

The agency also said that this step is the first response to Israel's continued attacks in Lebanon and the US "failing to implement" the agreement to end the war.

The progress at the summit came despite remarks by US President Trump, who threatened to "take over the Strait" during an interview with Fox News on Sunday. (ANI)

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