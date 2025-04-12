Iran, US hold ‘indirect’ talks on nukes; de-escalation, sanctions also on table

Iran and the US began talks in Oman on Saturday aimed at jump-starting negotiations over Tehran’s fast-advancing nuclear programme, with US President Donald Trump threatening military action if there is no deal.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was leading Iran’s delegation while Trump’s West Asia envoy Steve Witkoff was heading the US side.

Each delegation had its separate room and exchanged messages via Oman’s foreign minister. “The current focus of the talks will be de-escalating regional tensions, prisoner exchanges and limited agreements to ease sanctions (against Iran) in exchange for controlling Iran’s nuclear programme,” an Omani source said.

Iran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons, but the West and Israel believe it is covertly trying to develop the means to build an atomic bomb.

After two-and-half hours of talks, Araqchi and Witkoff met each other for some minutes. “Both sides have agreed to continue the talks on April 19,” Araqchi said.

Araqchi described the meeting as constructive.

Both sides have said their goal is also to reach an agreement in the shortest possible time. However, that will certainly not be an easy task.

Witkoff said,“Our red line is, there can’t be weaponisation of your nuclear capability.”

Sanctions relief and enrichment remain top issues. While the US side can offer sanctions relief for Iran's beleaguered economy, it remains unclear just how much Iran will be willing to concede.

Judging from negotiations since 2018, Iran will likely ask to keep enriching uranium up to at least 20 per cent. One thing it won't do is give up its programme entirely.

Tehran has ruled out dismantling of N-apparatus