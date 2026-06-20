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Home / World / Iran-US MoU: Pak Minister Mohsin Naqvi to arrive in Iran, discuss nuclear question and sanctions

Iran-US MoU: Pak Minister Mohsin Naqvi to arrive in Iran, discuss nuclear question and sanctions

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ANI
Updated At : 01:58 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], June 20 (ANI): Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is set to arrive in Iran later on Saturday to hold discussions with Iranian leaders on the recently inked MoU between Washington and Tehran, ISNA reported, citing Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaiel Baghaei.

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In an exclusive interview with ISNA, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei announced that Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi is scheduled to arrive in Tehran on Saturday at noon to hold discussions on the MoU.

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Naqvi is expected to hold consultations with his Iranian counterpart, Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Baghaei told ISNA.

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Citing diplomatic sources, ISNA said that the visit comes with talks slated to discuss issues such as the lifting of economic sanctions, verification mechanisms for mutual commitment and details regarding the nuclear question.

Meanwhile, the Persian Gulf Strait Authority on Saturday informed that requests for passage via the Strait of Hormuz can be submitted for the announced time period.

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"During the announced time period, passage will be granted to vessels that submit their passage requests in compliance with the necessary requirements," it said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, fragile peace in Lebanon shattered as fresh Israeli strikes were reported which resulted in the death of five people, including 2 minors and 1 Lebanese soldier as per the country's National News Agency (NNA).

As peace hangs by a precipice amid the recently inked MoU between Iran and the US, strikes on Lebanon may further complicate the process.

The 14-point MoU between the US and Iran includes an immediate and permanent cessation of military operations, including in Lebanon, and a pledge to conclude negotiations on a final deal within 60 days, extendable by mutual consent.

Meanwhile, on Friday, in a highly inflammatory post on X, Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security of Israel, called for the intensification of military actions in Lebanon--remarks which have drawn widespread condemnation.

"For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep. All of Lebanon must burn!" he wrote on X.

The National Security Minister further said, "With all due respect to the Americans, Israel must make it clear to the entire world that the blood of our sons and the security of our citizens are not forfeit. All of Lebanon must burn." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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