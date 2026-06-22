Iran-US talks in Switzerland ongoing, delegation expected to "work through the night": Report

Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 22 (ANI): The ongoing technical talks as part of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran in Switzerland remain active, with both sides expected to continue discussions through the night, CNN reported, citing US officials.

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According to CNN, high-level talks involving US Vice President JD Vance and the US delegation have continued without interruption as diplomatic engagement intensifies over key regional and security issues, with the US official stating that the participants are expected "to work through the night."

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A senior US diplomat engaged in the talks told CNN on Sunday (local time) that the discussions between the two sides have been continuous, with Iranian representatives also remaining "engaged in constant meetings and negotiations."

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The diplomat added that Iranian officials are still present at the venue and that negotiations are ongoing across multiple formats.

"The Iranians are still here, and discussions are ongoing. We anticipate continuing to work through the night," the diplomat said, as quoted by CNN.

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The talks have covered a range of strategic issues, including Iran's messaging on the Strait of Hormuz and efforts to ensure the key maritime route remains open through agreed mechanisms.

Officials also discussed regional security arrangements, including deconfliction measures and the implementation of a ceasefire in southern Lebanon.

"We have also worked through deconfliction mechanisms and enforcing the ceasefire in southern Lebanon," the official said, as quoted by CNN.

The report added that broader discussions on "all elements of the nuclear deal" were also held as negotiators work to establish a foundation for future technical-level talks between the two sides.

Earlier, Axios, citing a US diplomat familiar with the negotiations, reported that discussions on maintaining the ceasefire in Lebanon, ensuring the continued opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and addressing key aspects of a potential nuclear agreement dominated the first round of technical talks in Switzerland.

According to Axios, the talks that began on Sunday morning continued throughout the day in multiple formats.

The report said one of the key issues discussed during the negotiations was the situation in Lebanon aimed at "deconfliction mechanisms" and "enforcing the ceasefire" amid Israeli strikes on the southern side of the country, Axios reported.

The discussions also addressed concerns surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important global shipping route, amid recent Iranian statements suggesting the possibility of its closure.

"We made clear we want to ensure it remains fully open. We made good progress on that front," the US diplomat told Axios.

Axios further reported that the negotiations covered "all elements" of the prospective nuclear agreement between Washington and Tehran.

The diplomat also indicated that discussions included implementation-related matters connected to the 14-point MoU, which was signed last week, to "make sure everyone is on the same page".

Reflecting on the overall atmosphere of the negotiations, the US diplomat expressed optimism about the progress achieved during the first round.

"All four parties seem pleased with how the talks went today. The mediators are helping both sides work through things. We feel this initial round of talks is setting us up for trust-building going forward," the diplomat said.

The report added that talks involving senior political leadership are expected to conclude on Monday, while technical teams are likely to remain in Switzerland to continue discussions aimed at advancing the negotiations.

Earlier, CNN, citing an Iranian source, reported that negotiations between the US and Iran have hit a temporary roadblock but have not completely collapsed in Switzerland's Burgenstock.

According to CNN, citing the source, diplomatic efforts are continuing behind the scenes despite recent tensions, including threats made by US President Donald Trump on Sunday, as negotiations went on that further complicated the atmosphere surrounding the talks.

The source, who is in communication with members of the Iranian delegation, told CNN that while formal negotiations have stalled for the moment, back-channel discussions are actively underway to encourage both sides to return to the negotiating table. (ANI)

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