Tehran [Iran], March 22 (ANI): Iran on Sunday issued a stringent warning to the United States, threatening to target critical energy infrastructure across the region in an "irreversible manner" following US President Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to the Islamic Republic over the Strait of Hormuz.

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In a post on X, the speaker of Iran's Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, stated that any attack on Iranian power plants or infrastructure would prompt retaliatory strikes on regional energy facilities.

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"Immediately after the power plants and infrastructure in our country are targeted, the critical infrastructure, energy infrastructure, and oil facilities throughout the region will be considered legitimate targets and will be destroyed in an irreversible manner, and the price of oil will remain high for a long time," Ghalibaf stated in his post.

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His remarks come after Trump warned Iran of severe consequences if it fails to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy transit route.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that if Iran does not "fully open" the Strait within 48 hours, the United States would target and "obliterate" Iranian power plants.

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"If Iran doesn't FULLY OPEN, WITHOUT THREAT, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 HOURS from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various POWER PLANTS, STARTING WITH THE BIGGEST ONE FIRST!" the post read.

Following Trump's remarks, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, today further warned that "all power plants, energy infrastructure, and information technology (ICT) infrastructure of the Zionist regime will be extensively targeted" and added that "the power plants of countries in the region that host American bases will be legitimate targets for us", as reported by Iranian State Media, Press TV.

Zolfaghari also stated that companies in the region with American shareholders could be completely destroyed, highlighting Tehran's readiness to respond to perceived threats.

"We have said repeatedly that the Strait of Hormuz is closed only to the enemy and to harmful traffic, and it has not yet been fully closed. It remains under our intelligent control, and harmless passage occurs under specific regulations that ensure our security and interests," he added, as quoted by Press TV.

The Spokesperson also warned that should US threats against its power plants be carried out, the Strait of Hormuz could be completely closed until any damaged facilities are rebuilt.

The development comes amid the escalating conflict that began on February 28 with the killing of 86-year-old Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in joint military strikes by the US and Israel, after which Iran, in retaliation, targeted Israel and US assets in several Gulf countries, causing disruption in the waterways and affecting international energy markets and global economic stability.

Due to the conflict in the region, Iran has virtually closed the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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