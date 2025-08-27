DT
PT
Iran warned of UN sanctions over nuclear project

Iran warned of UN sanctions over nuclear project

AP
Vienna, Updated At : 12:25 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
France, Britain and Germany have threatened to trigger the “snapback mechanism” that automatically reimposes all UN sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme, saying Iran had willfully departed from their 2015 nuclear deal that lifted the measures.

The UN sanctions that were in effect before the 2015 deal are wide-ranging, including a conventional arms embargo, restrictions on ballistic missile development, asset freezes, travel bans and a ban on producing nuclear-related technology.

