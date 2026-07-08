Iran warns of "decisive actions" to safeguard national security after US moves

Tehran [Iran], July 8 (ANI): In a major diplomatic and military escalation, Iran has strongly condemned the United States' recent military actions and its decision to cancel sanctions waivers on Iranian oil exports, warning of decisive countermeasures.

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In a post on X, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi denounced the American moves, stating that these measures, along with the latest strikes on the country, represent a severe breach of bilateral understandings. He asserted that the recent US actions constitute "blatant violations" of Articles 1, 2, and 10 of the Islamabad MoU.

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اقدام آمریکا در لغو اسقاطیه تحریم فروش نفت ایران، مصداق نقض فاحش بند ۱۰ و عملیات های نظامی بعدی این کشور علیه ایران نیز مصداق نقض جدی بندهای ۱ و ۲ یادداشت تفاهم اسلام آباد می‌باشد. (۱) — Gharibabadi (@Gharibabadi) July 7, 2026

According to the Deputy Foreign Minister, Washington has consistently breached the accord "due to the actions of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and threatening statements against Iran." Warning of serious repercussions following the escalation, the Iranian diplomat added, "Iran, while issuing a serious warning regarding the consequences of America's breach of the agreement, will take decisive actions to safeguard its national interests and security."

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Concurrently, the Iranian Foreign Ministry also condemned Washington's decision to rescind the licence, stating that the move violates the interim agreement and declaring that "the US government bears responsibility for the consequences of this breach of commitment."

This diplomatic fury follows an announcement by the US Treasury Department confirming that the United States has revoked a sanctions waiver that previously permitted the sale of Iranian oil. The licence, which was issued last month under an interim agreement aimed at halting hostilities between Washington and Tehran, had temporarily eased restrictions on Iranian oil exports for a period of 60 days.

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The swift reimposition of sanctions occurred merely hours after the British military reported that three tankers were struck by projectiles in the Strait of Hormuz. The incidents mark the latest in a series of assaults on vessels navigating the strategic waterway, which remains central to diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a permanent end to the conflict between the US and Iran.

According to data from the United Nations' International Maritime Organization, the Tuesday strikes represent the highest number of attacks recorded in a single day since late April. The incidents have threatened to disrupt maritime traffic through the vital corridor, just as international stakeholders were seeking to restore normal shipping operations and alleviate the global economic strain induced by the conflict.

One of the tankers caught fire after being targeted off the coast of Oman, according to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO). Iranian state television reported that the liquefied natural gas tanker was attacked after it ignored warnings, though the broadcaster stopped short of explicitly claiming responsibility for the strike.

The remaining two vessels sustained minor damage and were capable of continuing their respective voyages, with no injuries reported.

Tehran has consistently maintained that only its designated route through the Strait of Hormuz remains safe, and the nation has previously faced suspicion over attacks on vessels using an alternative route closer to the Omani coastline.

Location data published by the UKMTO indicated that all three of Tuesday's attacks took place off the coast of Oman or the neighbouring United Arab Emirates, indicating that the vessels were utilising that specific alternative route. (ANI)

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