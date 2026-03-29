icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Iran warns of US-Israeli plans to expand conflict, cites risk of 'false-flag ops"

Iran warns of US-Israeli plans to expand conflict, cites risk of 'false-flag ops"

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:15 AM Mar 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tehran [Iran], March 29 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that the United States and Israel may seek to widen the scope of the ongoing conflict by drawing in other countries or staging "false-flag operations", according to the Iranian media, Press TV.

Advertisement

Araghchi made the remarks during a phone call with his Greek counterpart, Georgios Gerapetritis.

Advertisement

As quoted by Press TV, Araghchi cautioned that Washington and Tel Aviv could attempt to expand "unprovoked aggression" against Iran "by compelling other countries to participate in the aggression or conduct false-flag operations against third countries."

Advertisement

According to Press TV, he also emphasised that countries have legal obligations under international law to prevent their territories or resources from being used to plan or support acts of "aggression".

The Iranian minister, according to the Iranian media, further detailed "crimes committed" by the US and Israel during the past month, stating that the attacks "constitute a clear violation of Article 4 of the United Nations Charter and an obvious case of military aggression against a UN member state."

Advertisement

Araghchi further urged all countries to condemn "illegal attacks and violations" of humanitarian law, warning that "Indifference to the unlawful and terrorist American and Israeli actions undermines the international normative and moral order, with consequences affecting all nations."

According to Press TV, he added that Iran would continue its defensive operations against the alleged aggressors, including targeting their military bases and facilities in the region.

The minister also linked insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz to the ongoing conflict, stating that Iran had taken measures to prevent the waterway from being used by its "aggressors" while ensuring safe passage for other vessels.

For his part, according to Press TV, Greek Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis expressed concern over the escalating situation and voiced hope for a swift return to peace and stability in the region.

Earlier, a drone strike on Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani's residence on Saturday sparked a blame game between the US and Iran. The US claimed Iran-backed militias carried out the attack, while Iran counterclaimed it was a US-Israeli assassination attempt.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has strongly condemned the targeting of the president of Iraq's Kurdistan, calling it "a clear act of terrorism", alleging the drone strikes to be conducted by the US and Israel by using the term "aggressor enemies", according to Iranian State Media Press TV.

The US said that the attack was conducted by "Iran's terrorist militia proxies in Iraq", according to the official press statment by Thomas "Tommy" Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts