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Home / World / Iran warns states against supporting US-Israeli operations, says military assistance to Washington will be viewed as hostile act

Iran warns states against supporting US-Israeli operations, says military assistance to Washington will be viewed as hostile act

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ANI
Updated At : 11:02 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], November 13 (ANI): Iran warned countries against providing military or logistical assistance to the United States for its operations against Tehran, saying any such support would be considered a hostile act and make the countries concerned responsible for aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei issued the warning in a post on X, invoking international law and the United Nations Charter to caution governments against becoming involved in the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran.

“A sparrow that tries to fly after a stork will eventually break its legs (Korean proverb),” Baqaei said, warning countries against supporting Washington's military actions.

He said, “Any direct or indirect involvement in acts of aggression or in inhumane economic terrorism against Iran - including the deployment of naval forces, military and logistical support equipment, and personnel - will be regarded as a hostile and unlawful act amounting to participation in the US aggression against Iran. Such actions not only violate Article 2 (4) of the Charter of the United Nations but also fall within the definition of an act of aggression set out in UN General Assembly Resolution 3314.”

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Rejecting possible justifications for such assistance, Baqaei said, “Invoking seemingly legitimate pretexts such as “protecting freedom of navigation” or “countering piracy” does not alter the unlawful and hostile nature of such actions.”

“Our message is unequivocal: No bilateral agreement or commitment with the United States can constitute legitimate grounds for violating a state’s obligations under international law or for participating in the US-Israeli military aggression against Iran,” he said.

Baqaei further added, “Any state that may participate in such unlawful aggressions, in whatever form, shall bear full responsibility for the resulting repercussions.”

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The warning comes amid escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States and Israel, with the Strait of Hormuz and regional security emerging as major points of concern.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump, in an interview with Salem News Channel on Thursday (local time), issued a fresh warning to Iran over any potential threat to American officials.

“They will not exist any longer,” Trump said when asked about the possibility of Iran killing US officials, adding that he would have “no hesitation” in using military force.

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Trump also claimed that the United States had total control over the Strait of Hormuz and said that the Iranian regime was collapsing. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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