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Home / World / Iran warns US, says 'will deliver crushing response to any breach of agreement'

Iran warns US, says 'will deliver crushing response to any breach of agreement'

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ANI
Updated At : 06:28 AM Jun 19, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], June 19 (ANI): Iran's top negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that Tehran will deliver a "crushing response" if the United States or its partners act in bad faith, violate the newly agreed framework, or impose additional demands during the ongoing negotiations over a final agreement.

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In a post on X, Ghalibaf said Iran remained committed to implementing the conditions outlined by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei but would respond forcefully to any breach of the agreement.

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"We are at your command; the task assigned to us by the Supreme Leader is to pursue the realisation of the conditions and clauses of the agreement. In the event of bad faith, breach of contract, and excessive demands by the opposing side, we have no hesitation in delivering a crushing response to the enemy," Ghalibaf said.

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"They were once slapped during the war; if they wish to tread that path again, they will receive an even harder slap," he added.

The warning comes as the United States and Iran begin a 60-day negotiating period aimed at converting the newly signed framework agreement into a comprehensive deal covering sanctions, nuclear restrictions, missile capabilities and regional security issues.

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Earlier, in his address, Mojtaba Khamenei also cautioned that future face-to-face negotiations should not be interpreted as acceptance of the American position and said that Iran will not submit if Washington DC places excessive demands.

"However, it is self-evident that the in-person negotiations that will take place in the future will not mean acceptance of the enemy's position," he said.

US Vice President JD Vance confirmed on Thursday that the formal negotiating clock began on June 18, one day after the two sides reached a memorandum of understanding.

"I would say the 60-day period officially started today. So, yes, the deal started yesterday. We're going to start the 60-day clock today," Vance told reporters at the White House.

Vance defended the agreement, saying the United States had significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities while preserving Tehran's right to legitimate self-defence.

"We destroyed a substantial number of their ballistic missiles and their ballistic missile launchers themselves," Vance said, adding that any final agreement would prevent Iran from developing missiles capable of threatening countries beyond the region.

The Vice President also linked the agreement to improving energy markets and maritime security. According to Vance, more than 12.5 million barrels of oil passed through the Strait of Hormuz overnight, the highest volume recorded since the start of the conflict.

He said easing restrictions and reopening shipping routes had helped lower oil prices and reduce gasoline costs in the United States, describing the administration's peace initiative as already producing tangible economic benefits. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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