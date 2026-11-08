Iranian Armed Forces warn US against hegemonic policies, say any aggression will lead to 'collapse, disintegration'

Tehran [Iran], November 8 (ANI): Iran's Armed Forces on Sunday warned the United States against pursuing its hegemonic and hostile policies towards the Islamic Republic, asserting that any power standing against Iran would ultimately face "collapse and disintegration".

According to Iranian state media, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Brigadier General Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran's Armed Forces, said the recent political and electoral developments in the United States, referring to the huge loss suffered by Republicans in the US midterms, reflected Washington's broader failures in confronting Iran amid the war in West Asia.

"The political and electoral developments in the United States and the successive defeats of the Trump administration and his party colleagues in various fields are, rather than being the result of superficial fluctuations in the country's domestic politics, a reflection of a larger and undeniable reality: defeat against the will of a powerful Iran," Shekarchi said.

The Iranian military spokesperson further said Washington's policies of aggression, terrorism and maximum pressure had failed to achieve their objectives against Tehran, attributing the outcome to the leadership, people and armed forces of the Islamic Republic.

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"The failure of Washington's doctrine of aggression, terror, and maximum pressure, and its ineffective military strategies in the face of the deterrent, fragile authority, and iron will of the leadership, nation, and armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, is not hidden from any impartial analyst today," he said.

Shekarchi also alleged that the hostile policies pursued by American leaders against Iran, coupled with successive setbacks in West Asia and other parts of the world, had weakened Washington's position.

"The hostile policies of American leaders against Iran, the successive failures in the world, especially in the West Asian region, the collapse of the aggressor's military fleet and equipment, and the stalemate in that country's threats have shaken the foundations of the White House's hollow power," the spokesperson said.

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In another sharp criticism of the US administration, Shekarchi accused US President Donald Trump and his associates of entering the confrontation with Iran with the objective of destroying the Islamic Republic but claimed that Washington had instead faced strategic setbacks and internal challenges.

"Trump and his foolish, extremist, and terrorist associates had entered the field proudly and civilised to destroy Iran, but in a reverse turn, they themselves became victims of strategic erosion, deep internal crises, and defeats imposed by the proud armed forces of Iran and the axis of resistance," he said.

Describing the developments as evidence of changing global power dynamics, the Iranian Armed Forces spokesperson asserted that major powers could not always impose their will on countries resisting their policies.

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"This strategic failure is living proof of the fact that the world's power equations never favour the hegemons," Shekarchi said.

Issuing a warning against any power seeking to confront Iran, he said that those challenging the Islamic Republic would ultimately face political and strategic collapse.

"Any power that lines up against the solid, steadfast rock and the divine and steely will of Islamic Iran will have no end but collapse and disintegration in the world's public opinion," he added.

The remarks reflect Tehran's continued criticism of Washington's approach towards the Islamic Republic amid the conflict and its rejection of American hegemonic policies under Trump. (ANI)

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