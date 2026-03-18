Iranian ballistic missile attack kills man, woman in central Israel

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 18 (ANI): Two people were killed in a ballistic missile attack in central Israel due to an Iranian strike, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), CNN reported.

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Paramedics from Magen David Adom (MDA) arrived at the scene in the city of Ramat Gan and declared the death of a man and a woman who suffered severe shrapnel injuries, as per CNN.

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Shrapnel from the missile also struck the city of Beni Brak, just north of Tel Aviv, lightly injuring one person, CNN reported, quoting the MDA.

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Meanwhile, Israel's Home Front Command emphasised the importance of following all alerts and guidelines, which have proven lifesaving during ongoing hostilities, and requested residents to act accordingly when notifications are issued.

"Home Front Command forces have rushed to scenes where reports of impacts were received in the center of the country Rescue and salvage forces of the Home Front Command, both regular and reserve, are currently operating at scenes where reports of impacts were received in the center of the country, scanning and working to assist the population on site. The Home Front Command calls on the public to continue heeding the guidelines, which have proven to be lifesaving, and to act accordingly as required upon receiving the alert," Israel Defence Forces wrote on X.

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כוחות פיקוד העורף קפצו לזירות בהן התקבלו דיווחים על נפילות במרכז הארץ כוחות חילוץ והצלה של פיקוד העורף בסדיר ובמילואים, פועלים בשעה זו בזירות בהן התקבלו דיווחים על נפילות במרכז הארץ, סורקים ופועלים לסיוע לאוכלוסייה במקום. פיקוד העורף קורא לציבור להמשיך ולהישמע להנחיות אשר… pic.twitter.com/oSNWgRbLkf — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 17, 2026

The Home Front Command also advised residents that it is now permitted to exit protected spaces while urging continued vigilance and adherence to official safety instructions.

In a post shared on X, Israel Defense Forces wrote, "Following the situation assessment, the Home Front Command issued guidance that it is permitted to exit the protected space. It is necessary to continue to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command. Rescue and recovery forces are operating at several incident sites across the country where reports of impacts have been received. It is necessary to avoid gatherings in these areas. You are requested to continue to heed the instructions of the Home Front Command and the guidance distributed to you."

בתום הערכת מצב, פיקוד העורף הפיץ הנחייה כי ניתן לצאת מהמרחב המוגן. יש להמשיך ולהישמע להנחיות פיקוד העורף. כוחות חילוץ והצלה פועלים במספר זירות ברחבי הארץ בהן התקבלו דיווחים על נפילות. יש להימנע מהתקהלויות באזורים אלו. הנכם מתבקשים להמשיך ולהישמע להנחיות פיקוד העורף ולהנחיות… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 17, 2026

Additional documentation from the Home Front Command shows their teams actively managing operations in affected central region areas.

"Additional documentation of Home Front Command forces in the central region theaters," the X post read.

תיעודים נוספים של כוחות פיקוד העורף בזירות במרכז הארץ pic.twitter.com/iZ0ThLorXK — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 17, 2026

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out a series of airstrikes targeting Hezbollah rocket launchers and operatives across Lebanon, the military said on Tuesday, as part of its ongoing Operation "Roaring Lion."

"IDF Strikes Rocket Launchers and Hezbollah Terrorists Across Lebanon The Air Force struck in the past hour launchers and Hezbollah terrorists across Lebanon, as part of the effort to disrupt and thwart fire toward the territory of the State of Israel. In rapid closure of the circle, launch squads and launchers were struck prior to launch or shortly after the firing," IDF's X post read.

צה"ל תקף משגרי רקטות ומחבלי חיזבאללה ברחבי לבנון חיל האוויר תקף בשעה האחרונה משגרים ומחבלי חיזבאללה ברחבי לבנון, במסגרת המאמץ לשיבוש וסיכול ירי לעבר שטח מדינת ישראל. בסגירות מעגל מהירות, הותקפו חוליות שיגור ומשגרים טרם השיגור או זמן קצר לאחר הירי. מתחילת מבצע 'שאגת הארי', צה"ל… pic.twitter.com/r5Y1cjFxnN — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) March 17, 2026

"Since the start of Operation "Roaring Lion," the IDF has struck hundreds of Hezbollah terror organisation's rocket launchers across Lebanon to remove threats to the citizens of the State of Israel," the post added.

Meanwhile, the Department of War on X shared a post on X in which they wrote, "We are executing President Trump's orders with speed and precision. Operation Epic Fury has decimated Iran's military."

We are executing President Trump’s orders with speed and precision. Operation Epic Fury has decimated Iran’s military. pic.twitter.com/LQ8JH8jnIV — Department of War 🇺🇸 (@DeptofWar) March 18, 2026

United States Navy Admiral and Commander of US Brad Cooper, in a video, said, "We continue to remain centred on our military objectives. These are well-defined and include eliminating Iran's ballistic missiles, drones and naval threats. To date, our Air Force, Navy and Marine Corps aviators have collectively flown more than 6,000 combat flights, demonstrating the unmatched capability of America's joint force as we maintain air superiority over Iranian skies. And to the entire operation epvictory team, keep pushing, remain steady, fight to win."

Meanwhile, the United States carried out strikes using "multiple 5,000-pound (2267 kg) deep penetrator munitions" on Iran, targeting "hardened Iranian missile sites" along its coastline near the Strait of Hormuz.

In a post shared on X, U.S. Central Command wrote, "Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait." (ANI)

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