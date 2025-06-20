Tel Aviv [Israel], June 20 (ANI): The Israel Defense Forces on Friday stated that Iranian ballistic missile hit a children's center in southern Israel.

Advertisement

The Colel Chabad Daycare Center in Beersheba, was attacked by Iranian missile. No injuries were reported, The Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said in a post on X, "This is footage from the moment an Iranian ballistic missile hit a children's center in southern Israel. When the world asks why we're fighting Iran, this is your answer."

Advertisement

This is footage from the moment an Iranian ballistic missile hit a children’s center in southern Israel. When the world asks why we’re fighting Iran, this is your answer: pic.twitter.com/UcdeYwsKjA — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 20, 2025

"Miraculously, no children or staff were physically harmed, as the strike occurred Friday afternoon outside the center's regular operating time. However, the destruction of classrooms and play areas has deeply impacted dozens of local families who rely on the center for stability, safety and childcare," said Colel Chabad.