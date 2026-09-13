Iranian commercial ship struck near Strait of Hormuz, 1 killed
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor separately reports a vessel is hit by a projectile while transiting the strait, with no details
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State-run media say an Iranian commercial vessel was struck early on Sunday off Qeshm Island near the Strait of Hormuz, with one person killed and three wounded.
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations monitor separately reported a vessel was hit by a projectile while transiting the strait, with no details.
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There was no immediate statement by the US military, which previously has struck Iranian-flagged vessels as it keeps up a blockade of Iranian ports.
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