Iranian delegation arrives in India for 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting

New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): A high-level Iranian delegation led by Masoud Shamsh Bakhsh, Acting Minister of Science, Research and Technology of Iran, arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday ahead of the 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

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In a post on X, the Iranian Embassy in India stated that Mohammad Nabi Shahiki Tash, Deputy Minister for Technology and Innovation at the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, is also a part of the delegation.

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The delegation will participate in the three-day ministerial deliberations scheduled from August 5 to 7 in Bhubaneswar.

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During their stay in the national capital, the Iranian officials are also slated to undertake scientific and technical visits to several advanced Indian institutions to foster bilateral cooperation in research and technology.

"Dr. Masoud Shamsh Bakhsh, Acting Minister of Science, Research and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Dr. Mohammad Nabi Shahiki Tash, Deputy Minister for Technology and Innovation at the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, arrived in New Delhi to participate in the 13th #BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting, scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, from 5 to 7 August 2026. During their stay in New Delhi, they will also undertake scientific and technical visits to several advanced institutions in India," the Embassy wrote.

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Dr. Masoud Shamsh Bakhsh, Acting Minister of Science, Research and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Dr. Mohammad Nabi Shahiki Tash, Deputy Minister for Technology and Innovation at the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, arrived in New Delhi to… pic.twitter.com/jbR5KyO5jV — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) August 5, 2026

The Ministry of Education, under India's BRICS chairship 2026, is scheduled to host the 13th BRICS Education Ministers' Meeting and the 3rd BRICS Senior Officials' Meeting from August 5-7, 2026 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

According to Ministry of Education, these meetings would bring together education ministers, senior officials and delegates from BRICS member countries to discuss topics of collaboration, including strengthening Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE); strengthening skill development and enhanced cooperation under the BRICS TVET Cooperation Alliance (TCA); promoting collaborative research, innovation and start-ups; strengthening Mutual Recognition of Qualifications (MRQ); and capacity building for academic leadership.

The 13th Education Ministers' Meeting and the 3rd Senior Officials' Meetings would build upon a series of engagements held under the BRICS Education Track during India's chairship.

The 1st and 2nd BRICS Senior Officials' Meetings were held earlier on 7th and 28th April 2026, respectively, followed by the BRICS Network University Conference and International Governing Board Meeting on July 20 -21, 2026. The previous engagements have helped shaped discussions and build consensus on the priority areas and proposed outcomes for the Ministerial Meeting, the Ministry stated. (ANI)

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