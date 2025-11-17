Iranian embassy in Delhi condoles deaths of Indian pilgrims in Madinah bus accident

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): The Embassy of Iran in New Delhi on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Indian pilgrims in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, and extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India.

"The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its deep sorrow over the tragic loss of Indian pilgrims in #Madinah and extends its heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the Republic of #India, " the embassy wrote in an X post.

In its message, the Embassy conveyed "sincere sympathy to the bereaved families," praying for "eternal peace and mercy for the deceased and patience and strength for their loved ones."

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh also posted that it "expresses deep condolences on the tragic bus accident involving Indian Umrah pilgrims near Madinah, Saudi Arabia," adding that the Embassy in Riyadh and the Consulate General in Jeddah are extending all possible assistance in the matter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the incident, noting that Indian officials were in close contact with Saudi authorities.

"Deeply saddened by the accident in Medinah involving Indian nationals. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the swift recovery of all those injured. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are providing all possible assistance. Our officials are also in close contact with Saudi Arabian authorities," PM Modi said in an X post.

Reportedly, a bus carrying several pilgrims from Hyderabad caught fire on its way from Mecca to Medinah.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed his condolences as well, saying he was "saddened by the tragic accident involving a bus carrying Indian pilgrims in Saudi Arabia," and added that Indian officials were coordinating with Saudi authorities to ensure proper care for the injured.

The Consulate General of India in Jeddah has set up a 24x7 control room following the late-night accident involving Umrah pilgrims near Madinah. Multiple contact numbers have been shared for families seeking support, including 8002440003 (toll-free), 00966122614093, 00966126614276, and 00966556122301 (WhatsApp).

In its statement, the Consulate expressed "deepest condolences to the bereaved families" and confirmed that Embassy officials were in touch with the Saudi Haj and Umrah Ministry, local authorities, and Umrah operators. A team of consulate staff and Indian community volunteers has reached hospitals and other locations to assist victims.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar earlier said he was "deeply shocked" by the accident and confirmed that Indian missions were extending "fullest support" to families affected.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy also reacted after initial reports suggested several victims were from Hyderabad. The state government has activated a control room in the Secretariat and is coordinating with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to gather details of affected passengers.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Centre to bring back the bodies of those killed and said he had spoken to Embassy officials in Riyadh and shared details of the passengers.

According to him, 42 individuals were travelling on the bus when the accident occurred.

Local reports indicate that the bus was travelling from Mecca to Madinah at the time of the accident. Further details on casualties and survivors are awaited. (ANI)

