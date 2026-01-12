Iranian envoy to India warns against fake news being peddled about Iran protests

Tehran [Iran], January 12 (ANI): Iran's ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali has cautioned against fake news being peddled about the alleged arrest of six Indian and ten Afghani nationals in Iran.

Urging people to be cautious when searching for and consuming information online, in a post on X, he wrote, "The news circulated on some foreign X accounts about Iran's developments, is totally false. I request all interested people to get their news from the reliable sources."

Meanwhile, protests in Iran have continued into its second week over the weekend. The protests which began over worsening economic conditions have since evolved into broader demonstrations opposing the leadership of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Amid the unrest, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on Iranian authorities to show "maximum restraint," underscoring that fundamental rights such as freedom of expression, association, and peaceful assembly must be upheld and safeguarded.

According to Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRA), at least 420 people -- including eight children -- have been killed over the past 15 days during anti-government demonstrations, CNN reported. Guterres expressed alarm over reports of violence and excessive force used against protesters, urging officials to avoid disproportionate responses and to restore access to information and communication services.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also commented on the situation, saying Israel is closely observing developments in Iran. He voiced support for Iranian citizens protesting for freedom, praising their courage in the face of repression.

Iranian officials have attributed the unrest to foreign-backed elements and "rioters," while insisting that genuine economic issues will be addressed. Meanwhile, Iran's Attorney General Mohammad Movahedi Azad stated that legal proceedings against protesters would be carried out firmly and without leniency, according to Tasnim news agency.

Separately, US officials told CNN that President Donald Trump is considering multiple military options in response to the situation, after warning Tehran against using deadly force on demonstrators. (ANI)

