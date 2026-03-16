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Home / World / Iranian FM Araghchi condemns Israeli strikes on fuel facilities as "ecocide", demands accountability for "war crimes"

Iranian FM Araghchi condemns Israeli strikes on fuel facilities as "ecocide", demands accountability for "war crimes"

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ANI
Updated At : 08:55 AM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], March 16 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has denounced Israeli military strikes on fuel storage facilities in the capital, categorising the offensive as a breach of international law and a form of "ecocide".

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Sharing his concerns via social media platform X, Araghchi, warned that the environmental fallout poses a severe risk to the local population. In his statement, he noted, "Residents face long-term damage to their health and well-being."

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Highlighting the enduring nature of the environmental impact, the Foreign Minister suggested that the consequences would be felt for decades. He stated that the "contamination of soil and groundwater could have generational impacts."

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Araghchi demanded international accountability following the attacks on the city's infrastructure, asserting that "Israel must be punished for its war crimes."

These accusations follow a massive aerial campaign by the Israeli Air Force (IAF), which confirmed on Sunday (local time) that it struck more than 200 targets across western and central Iran over the past day.

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The IAF stated that the strikes targeted military infrastructure, including ballistic missile systems, defence installations, and operational headquarters where soldiers of the Iranian regime operated.

The Israeli military clarified that these strikes were part of its ongoing campaign targeting Iran's ballistic missile network and air defence systems in multiple locations across the country.

Earlier, the IAF shared footage of Lockheed Martin F-35I "Adir" stealth fighter jets heading toward Iran for the mission, referencing the deployment of these advanced aircraft for long-range strike operations.

The violence has also spread to neighbouring regions, with an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon killing five people and wounding six others, according to Lebanon's National News Agency.

The agency reported that the strike targeted the town of Qatrani in the Jezzine district as hostilities continued to ripple across the border.

In a major escalation at dawn on Sunday (local time), Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its naval forces carried out coordinated missile and drone strikes on four United States airbases.

The IRGC stated that the strikes targeted command centres, air traffic control towers, and air defence facilities linked to "American terrorist" forces in the region.

The Iranian force claimed that several assault battalions simultaneously struck these bases with precise and crushing blows.

According to reports from Al Jazeera, the IRGC further asserted that satellite imagery showed extensive damage to the targeted sites, marking a significant intensification of the regional military confrontation. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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