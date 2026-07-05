Tehran [Iran], July 5 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Saturday (local time) thanked representatives from more than 70 countries for attending the funeral ceremonies of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying their participation would remain "an everlasting memory" in the history of Iran's relations with those nations.

Advertisement

In a post shared on X, Araghchi said, "Iran is pleased to have received representatives from more than seventy countries who chose to participate in honouring our Supreme Leader, the martyr, Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, including our loyal Arab brothers among them."

Advertisement

"And this historic commemoration will remain an everlasting memory in the course of our shared relations," he added.

Advertisement

https://x.com/araghchi/status/2073479107959037976

The remarks came as Iran continued funeral ceremonies for Khamenei, with thousands of mourners gathering in Tehran to pay their final respects.

Advertisement

According to Iran's state broadcaster Press TV, the funeral ceremony began at Tehran's Grand Imam Khomeini Mosalla and drew massive crowds of mourners.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Araghchi broke down in tears during the farewell ceremony for former Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei in Tehran on Friday, according to Fars News, as mourning ceremonies began for the late leader, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on February 28 this year.

According to Press TV, top Iranian officials, heads of state, foreign dignitaries and high-ranking delegations from across the world attended the solemn ceremony at Tehran's Grand Mosalla to pay tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Ghalibaf, Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni Eje'i and Chairman of the Expediency Council Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani were among the senior Iranian leaders present.

According to Press TV, foreign dignitaries included Turkmenistan's chairman of the People's Council, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow, Iraqi President Nizar Amedi, Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon, Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief General Asim Munir, and Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.

Parliament speakers from Iraq, Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, foreign ministers of Nicaragua, Congo and Burkina Faso, the president of Egypt's Senate, the secretary general of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement and Oman's parliament speaker also attended.

Governor of Bihar Syed Ata Hasnain and Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita represented India at the funeral ceremony.

Other attendees included Shanghai Cooperation Council Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev, the secretary general of the D-8 Organisation for Economic Cooperation, the deputy secretary general of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz, Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed El Khereiji, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev and delegations from several other countries.

The main funeral procession in Tehran is scheduled for Monday, while ceremonies will continue in Qom on Tuesday and Mashhad on Thursday, where Khamenei will be laid to rest at the Imam Reza Shrine.

Special farewell and funeral ceremonies are also scheduled to be held in the Iraqi holy cities of Najaf and Karbala on Wednesday, according to the organisers.

Earlier on Friday, heads of state, dignitaries and religious leaders from across the world arrived in Tehran to pay tribute to Khamenei. According to Al Jazeera, more than 10 million people, including representatives from over 100 countries, are expected to participate in the funeral ceremonies.

The crowds are projected to be the largest since Iranians took to the streets in December and January to protest living conditions in the country, as per the New York Post. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)