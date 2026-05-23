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Home / World / Iranian FM Araghchi, Omani FM Albusaidi discuss diplomatic efforts to 'prevent escalation of tension'

Iranian FM Araghchi, Omani FM Albusaidi discuss diplomatic efforts to 'prevent escalation of tension'

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ANI
Updated At : 03:00 PM May 23, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], May 23 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with Omani counterpart, Badr Albusaidi, on Saturday amid intensified regional diplomacy aimed at reducing tensions and securing a possible peace agreement between Iran and the United States, according to the Iranian semiofficial Tasnim news agency.

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According to the Tasnim news agency, the discussions took place during a flurry of diplomatic activity continuing from Friday evening into Saturday morning.

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The news report said the foreign ministers discussed "the latest regional developments and the ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent escalation of tensions and end the war, exchanging views and opinions."

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Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir, with the two sides exchanging views on the security situation in West Asia.

The talks, which continued late into Friday night, included discussions on the ongoing Iran conflict, reported Tasnim News Agency.

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According to the news report, both sides also discussed the latest diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at preventing further escalation of tensions in the region. The discussion additionally focused on issues related to stability and security across West Asia.

As diplomatic engagement continues amid heightened tensions, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Washington's "excessive demands" remain the primary obstacle to ongoing peace negotiations, Al Jazeera reported.

Araghchi, during a telephonic conversation with Guterres, reportedly said that the United States had repeatedly undermined diplomacy through broken promises, contradictory positions and military aggression, while reiterating that Iran remains engaged in truce talks.

Guterres rejected the use of force against any state's sovereignty and called for diplomacy to restore stability in the region, according to Al Jazeera's sources.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump's administration on Friday (local time) was preparing for a fresh round of military strikes against Iran, sources with direct knowledge of the planning told CBS News. No final decision on strikes had been reached, the sources further added.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei highlighted what he described as fundamental disagreements between the two sides and reiterated Iran's position on the 14-point plan previously submitted to the United States.

"The reason we don't talk about the details of nuclear-related discussions is clear. We have done this twice, and the other party's greed led us into war. We cannot ignore this experience," said Baghaei, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

"Regarding nuclear issues, the matter is very clear - we are a member of the NPT [Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty], and we have the right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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