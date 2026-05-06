Iranian FM Araghchi to visit China on May 6 to discuss bilateral ties, global issues amid West Asia crisis

Beijing [China], May 6 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi is set to visit China on Wednesday, May 6, to discuss bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international developments with his Chinese counterpart.

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According to a spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Araghchi's visit comes at the invitation of Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who will hold talks with the Iranian leader during his stay.

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"Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will visit China upon invitation on May 6. Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs Wang Yi will hold talks with him," the spokesperson said in a post on X.

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In a separate statement shared on Telegram, Araghchi said the visit is part of Iran's ongoing diplomatic engagements with multiple countries.

"Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi will travel to Beijing on Tuesday, continuing diplomatic consultations with various countries. During this visit, the Foreign Minister will discuss and exchange views with his Chinese counterpart on bilateral relations and regional and international developments," he stated.

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His visit to China comes days after his three-nation tour in Pakistan, Oman and Russia, forming part of broader regional consultations amid the crisis in West Asia.

During his visit last month in Russia, Aragchi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, who, during the talks, affirmed that Moscow is prepared to do "everything in its power" to facilitate a rapid peace settlement in the Middle East, according to a report by TASS.

Putin observed that the Iranian people are fighting "courageously and heroically" for their national sovereignty.

Araghchi also held discussions on the "war and aggression" involving the United States and Israel in detail during his meeting with the Russian President.

Putin also said that Russia would do what it could to support Iran's interests and help efforts to restore peace in West Asia amid the crisis in the region. The meeting was held in St Petersburg.

During his time in Pakistan, Araghchi reportedly "reviewed past events and the specific conditions under which negotiations between Iran and the US could continue" during his meetings, officials said.

He described his journey to Islamabad as "very productive" and noted it involved "good consultations".

Shifting the focus to maritime security, the Foreign Minister detailed his subsequent visit to Muscat, where discussions centred on the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The IRNA news agency quoted Araghchi as saying, "Iran and Oman are the two coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz, making mutual consultations necessary - especially as safe passage through the Strait has become a significant global issue."

These visits are part of a broader regional engagement between Tehran and its regional partners amid the crisis in West Asia due to the Islamic Republic's recent confrontation with the US and the power struggle between the two sides over the virtual control of the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)

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