Tehran [Iran], March 25 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has sharply criticised what he described as the collapse of international law in practice, accusing Western nations of applying double standards in conflicts ranging from Gaza to Ukraine.

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In a post on X, Araghchi pointed to what he called silence over aggression by Israel and the United States against Iran, while acknowledging German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's condemnation of violations against Iranians as a rare stance.

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"International law is dead in practice--driven by Western double standards on Gaza vs. Ukraine and silence on Israel-US aggression on Iran," he said.

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International law is dead in practice—driven by Western double standards on Gaza vs. Ukraine and silence on Israel–U.S. aggression on Iran. Still, credit to President Steinmeier for condemning the violations against Iranians. Those who value the rule of law should also speak up pic.twitter.com/1QQwy5pIDE — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) March 24, 2026

"Still, credit to President Steinmeier for condemning the violations against Iranians. Those who value the rule of law should also speak up," Araghchi said.

According to German news platform DW, speaking at an event marking the 75th anniversary of the re-establishment of the German Foreign Ministry, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said that the US-Israeli attacks on Iran are "a violation of international law."

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Earlier, on March 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke to his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, "On March 23, FMs Sergey Lavrov & Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke over the phone. The Ministers discussed the deterioration in the Persian Gulf caused by US-Israeli aggression. They also voiced concern over the conflict's dangerous expansion into the Caspian region."

Sergey Lavrov stressed the categorical unacceptability of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which creates unacceptable risks for the safety of Russian personnel and could lead to catastrophic environmental consequences for all countries of the region without exception, an official statement said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said that the US has won the war, adding that Iran's navy and air force have been completely decimated.

Speaking at the Swearing-In Ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump said, "We're in negotiations right now. I can tell you, they'd like to make a deal and who wouldn't if you were there? Look, their navy's gone, their air force is gone, their communications are gone. pretty much everything they have is gone." (ANI)

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