Iranian FM spokesperson Baghaei says "waiting to see" if Ukraine backs claim over Caspian Sea strike

Tehran [Iran], August 3 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said on Monday that Iran is "waiting to see" whether Ukraine will take concrete action to support its claim that a drone strike on July 25 on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea was unintentional, as reported by Iranian news agency ISNA.

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Responding to an ISNA question on whether Kyiv's explanations had convinced Tehran following the strike and a phone call between the two countries' foreign ministers, Baghaei said Ukrainian officials had maintained that the strike was not intentional.

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"Ukrainian officials, both in direct contact with the foreign minister and in the messages they sent to us, emphasised that this action was unintentional," Baghaei said.

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However, he said Tehran had evidence that contradicted Kyiv's explanation. "Very clear evidence and circumstantial evidence, including the explicit statements of the Ukrainian president, indicate that this attack was intentional," he said.

"We have heard the explanations of the Ukrainian officials and are waiting to see whether they will take any action in practice that will support and confirm their claim that this crime was unintentional," Baghaei added.

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The Iranian spokesperson also warned that Tehran would take necessary measures to hold Ukraine accountable and prevent a recurrence of the incident.

"We will definitely take whatever action is necessary, both to hold Ukraine accountable and to ensure that such a mistake and crime is not repeated by the Ukrainian side again," he said.

The remarks come after Iran sought restoration of losses from Kyiv on July 29 following the July 25 strike on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea, which killed one person.

In a post on X, Iranian Foriegn Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi stated that he was assured by his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha that Ukraine "seeks no escalation."

Araghchi said that he conveyed Iran's clear stance against an attack on its citizens to Ukraine.

"Was assured by Ukrainian FM @andrii_sybiha that the attack on an Iranian ship was unintentional and Ukraine seeks no escalation. Iran does not seek escalation either, but made clear any attack on our citizens or interests is unacceptable. There must be restitution for losses," he wrote.

Before Araghchi's remarks, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that he held a direct, frank phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, warning Tehran to cease its military support for Moscow and stressing Kyiv's commitment to preventing further escalation.

Addressing Tehran's concerns, Sybiha maintained that all defensive actions undertaken by Ukraine are strictly directed at countering ongoing Russian aggression.

"All of Ukraine's actions are aimed solely at defending our country from Russian aggression and never intended to target civilian vessels or people," Sybiha wrote on X, emphasising that Russia bears full responsibility for all provocations and casualties tied to the conflict.

During the call, the Ukrainian foreign minister pushed back against regional instability, urging Tehran to halt any backing for Russia's war effort.

"This war is illegal and it must end," Sybiha emphasised, adding that both European and Middle Eastern nations ultimately "deserve stability, security, and peace."

The diplomatic protest followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's post on X that Ukraine had carried out long-range strikes against military-related targets in Russia, including in the Caspian Sea. (ANI)

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