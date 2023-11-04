Iranian gets death penalty for adultery

PTI

Tehran: An Iranian court has sentenced a woman to death for adultery, the state media said. The woman worked as a trainer in a gym for women. It said her husband contacted the police in 2022 when he found her with another man at their house. Under Iranian law, she can appeal and courts can reduce death penalty to a lighter punishment. Reuters

Congressional bid of Jayapal’s sister

Houston: Susheela Jayapal, the sister of Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, has launched her congressional bid from the US state of Oregon. A former county commissioner in Oregon, Susheela announced her candidacy on Wednesday, aiming to succeed longtime Democratic Party Representative Earl Blumenauer, a report mentioned.