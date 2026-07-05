Tehran [Iran], July 5 (ANI): As Iran and the Shia community mourn the death of the former Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, senior Iranian political and military leaders paid tribute to the deceased leader during his funeral prayers ceremony, with the top leadership vowing to continue in his path and issuing strong remarks against those who are responsible for his death.

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Speaking to Iranian state media, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, during the second day of his funeral ceremony on Sunday, the top political and military leadership paid their tribute to the former leader and, in a veiled reference, called out to the US and Israeli forces, holding them responsible for his death.

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Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, Major General Amir Hatami, said those responsible for the killing of the Iranian leader would be held accountable.

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"We will not let go of the collars of those who martyred our Leader," he said during the ceremony.

Brigadier General Iraj Masjedi, Deputy Coordinator of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, paid tribute to Khamenei, saying, "The martyr leader, after years of striving, should not have deserved any reward other than martyrdom."

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian also addressed the gathering, pledging to continue Khamenei's legacy.

"I promise to continue the path of the martyr Imam," Pezeshkian told IRIB.

IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Qaani described Khamenei's death as the culmination of a lifetime of service.

"An Imam who spent a lifetime striving purely should have had such a blessed end," Qaani said.

First Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref said the responsibility of implementing the late leader's vision had increased.

"Our responsibility to pursue the statements of the Leader of the Revolution has become heavier," Aref said.

The remarks came as Iranian leaders, officials and mourners gathered in Tehran to pay their final respects to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the funeral ceremony.

Public funeral prayers for Ali Khamenei and four members of his family are being held in Tehran today, the second day of the farewell ceremony.

Millions of people swarmed the streets of central Tehran near the Imam Khomeini Grand Musalla, where Khamenei's body has been lying in state since Saturday for public mourning and official farewell ceremonies.

Ali Khamenei was assassinated in US-Israeli strikes on February 28, earlier this year, leading to a widespread conflict in the West Asia region.

Last month, the US and Iran agreed to a 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at ending the hostilities in the region and opening a 60-day dialogue window for technical talks, including discussions over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's nuclear programme.

Following Ali Khamenei's death, his son Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

As per Al Jazeera, Mojtaba Khamenei will skip the six days of funeral ceremonies for his father now underway in Tehran, citing security concerns amid continued Israeli threats to assassinate him. (ANI)

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