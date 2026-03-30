Iranian Mahan Air aircraft hit in US strike at Mashhad airport: Iranian Sources

Tehran [Iran], March 30 (ANI): An aircraft belonging to Mahan Air was reportedly struck during a United States airstrike at Mashhad Airport in Iran, disrupting a planned humanitarian mission to India, according to Iranian sources.

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The aircraft, stationed at Mashhad International Airport, was scheduled to fly to New Delhi as part of a humanitarian aid operation. "Mahan Air aircraft was hit by the US in an airstrike at Mashhad Airport. The plane was reportedly scheduled to fly to Delhi for humanitarian aid," Iran sources said.

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According to reports, the aircraft was expected to arrive in New Delhi in the coming days to facilitate the transport of humanitarian supplies, including medicines. The disruption has raised fresh concerns over the safety of civilian and aid-linked aviation operations in the region amid escalating geopolitical tensions.

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The incident comes at a time when Iran has been coordinating humanitarian shipments with India. Earlier this month, India dispatched aid consignments to Iran, underlining what New Delhi described as long-standing civilisational and humanitarian ties between the two countries.

While there has been no immediate official confirmation from the United States regarding the reported strike, the development is likely to further strain already tense relations between Washington and Tehran. The two nations have had a long history of friction, particularly over Iran's regional activities and military capabilities.

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Mahan Air, one of Iran's largest private carriers, has frequently been at the centre of international scrutiny. The airline has been under US sanctions for years, with Washington alleging links to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and accusing it of transporting personnel and equipment linked to regional conflicts.

Past incidents involving the airline have also drawn global attention. In previous years, tensions between US forces and Iranian aviation have led to aerial encounters, further highlighting the risks faced by civilian aircraft operating in conflict-prone airspaces.

The reported strike at Mashhad adds to a series of incidents targeting aviation infrastructure in Iran during ongoing regional hostilities. Earlier conflicts have also seen damage to aircraft at Iranian airports, raising alarm over the vulnerability of civilian aviation assets in such environments.

As details continue to emerge, the situation remains fluid, with the potential for diplomatic fallout and broader implications for humanitarian logistics and regional stability. (ANI)

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