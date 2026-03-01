Iranian man detained at UK naval base

London [UK], March 21 (ANI): British authorities have detained a man and a woman who allegedly tried to gain access to a naval base in Scotland on Thursday (local time), CNN reported.

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"A 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman have been arrested in connection with the incident, and enquiries are ongoing," a Police Scotland spokesperson told CNN on Friday.

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According to CNN, the episode occurred at HM Naval Base Clyde, also known as Faslane, which serves as the home of the United Kingdom's nuclear submarine fleet.

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CNN reported, citing PA Media, that the man is an Iranian national. The report noted that the pair did not attempt a forced entry but simply requested permission to enter, which was denied. They were taken into custody shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, has warned the United Kingdom that allowing the United States to use British military bases could be seen by Tehran as "participation in aggression," according to a readout of a phone call with his British counterpart, CNN reported.

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As per CNN, during the call, Araghchi criticised the UK's "negative and biased" stance toward the US-Israeli actions against Iran and cautioned that granting Washington access to UK bases "will certainly be considered participation in aggression."

According to CNN, responding to the warning, a Downing Street spokesperson clarified that the UK permitted US access "for a specific defensive and limited purpose" following Iran's strikes across the Middle East. "Our position has been crystal clear from the outset," the spokesperson said. "We did not participate in the initial strikes, and we are not being drawn into a wider conflict."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially rejected Washington's request to use UK military bases for attacks on Iran, citing legal concerns. However, Starmer later joined the defensive response after British military assets in the Middle East came under attack, CNN reported. (ANI)

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