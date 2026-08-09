Iranian media claims meeting between Supreme Leader Khamenei and President Pezeshkian

Tehran [Iran], August 9 (ANI): Iranian state broadcaster Press TV on Sunday claimed that President Masoud Pezeshkian has held a meeting with Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and discussed the country's military and economic affairs, days after Israeli media reported that Khamenei was in an "extremely critical condition."

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According to Press TV, "The talks covered people's livelihood needs, conditions and future prospects of the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, military developments, and ways to secure resources and manage rial, foreign currency and energy expenditures, as well as economic engagement with foreign partners."

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The talks between the two leaders were also shared via the Farsi X account attributed to Mojtaba Khamenei.

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"Coinciding with the Start of the Third Year of Dr. Pezeshkian's Presidency Meeting and Discussion of the President with the Supreme Leader on the Country's Economic and Military Issues Mr. Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, coinciding with the beginning of the third year of his presidency, held a meeting and discussion with His Eminence Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei," the X post said.

همزمان با آغاز سومین سال ریاست جمهوری دکتر پزشکیان صورت گرفت دیدار و گفتگوی رئیس‌جمهور با رهبر معظم انقلاب درباره مسائل اقتصادی و نظامی کشور آقای دکتر مسعود پزشکیان همزمان با شروع سومین سال ریاست‌جمهوری با حضرت آیت‌الله سیدمجتبی حسینی خامنه‌ای دیدار و گفتگو کرد. ۱/۲ — رسانه رهبر انقلاب اسلامی (@Rahbarenghelab_) August 9, 2026

The thread added, "In this meeting, detailed discussions were held on the country's issues and problems, particularly the provision of the people's livelihood needs, the current conditions of the third imposed war and the future ahead, developments in the military domain, solutions regarding the provision of resources and management of expenditures--"rial, foreign currency, and energy"--as well as economic interactions with foreign parties."

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همزمان با آغاز سومین سال ریاست جمهوری دکتر پزشکیان صورت گرفت دیدار و گفتگوی رئیس‌جمهور با رهبر معظم انقلاب درباره مسائل اقتصادی و نظامی کشور آقای دکتر مسعود پزشکیان همزمان با شروع سومین سال ریاست‌جمهوری با حضرت آیت‌الله سیدمجتبی حسینی خامنه‌ای دیدار و گفتگو کرد. ۱/۲ — رسانه رهبر انقلاب اسلامی (@Rahbarenghelab_) August 9, 2026

The post said that Pezeshkian has met Mojtaba Khamenei as "he began his third year in office."

According to Press TV, Pezeshkian was elected president on July 6, 2024, after winning the July 5 presidential election. He was formally appointed as the president by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on July 28, 2024, and was sworn in before the Iranian parliament on July 30. His election came months after former President Ebrahim Raeisi was killed in a helicopter crash.

The latest development comes as earlier on Sunday Iran's semi-official Mehr News agency released an undated video showing Mojtaba Khamenei appearing to be in good health after Israeli media claimed that the Supreme Leader was in critical condition and had been rushed to a hospital.

Earlier on Friday, Israeli media reports had claimed that Khamenei was in an "extremely critical condition". Channel 14, citing sources inside Iran, and an earlier report by The Jerusalem Post, quoting IranWire and sources close to Iranian President Pezeshkian's administration, reported that concerns over Khamenei's health were circulating within Iran's leadership.

Khamenei assumed the position of Supreme Leader shortly after his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was assassinated in joint US-Israeli military strikes on February 28. Since taking office, he has not made any public appearances and has communicated exclusively through written statements. Reports indicated he was injured and potentially disfigured in the initial strikes that targeted his father's compound, forcing him into hiding and compelling him to communicate with senior regime figures through a slow network of intermediaries to avoid targeting. (ANI)

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